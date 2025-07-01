Colorado Buffaloes Standout Earns Spot On Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team
As announced Tuesday, Colorado Buffaloes left tackle Jordan Seaton earned a well-deserved spot on the 2025 Walter Camp Preseason All-American Second Team.
Seaton was the lone Buff to make either the first or second team, setting the stage for what should be a massive sophomore season. During his true freshman year last fall, the former five-star prospect started in all 13 games and earned Freshman All-American honors from multiple outlets.
Former Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, was a first-team selection at both of his positions last season and was named the 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year. Seaton will be challenged to give Colorado another winner as no offensive lineman has ever earned the Walter Camp Player of the Year since its inception in 1967.
Seaton was one of five Big 12 Conference players on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American Teams, joining Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano, BYU Cougars kick returner Keelan Marion, Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone and two Arizona State Sun Devils in quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who began his college career at Colorado. Fano and Marion were the only first-team picks.
It's difficult to argue that any Colorado players were snubbed from the preseason All-American list. Cornerback DJ McKinney was likely a close miss, and wide receiver Omarion Miller has All-American potential if he can stay healthy this upcoming season.
Along with improving the physical aspects of his game, Seaton is taking on a greater leadership role within Colorado's locker room. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive tackle has been seen pushing teammates in summer workouts and stepping up vocally following the losses of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Hunter and others to the NFL.
"He's encouraging the guys, telling them what they did and what they need to do," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said of Seaton in March. "He's such a good young man, not just the talent, but the character. That's what we're looking for here at CU: smart, tough, fast, disciplined young men with character. He epitomizes that."
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes With Toughest Schedule In College Football?
MORE: Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit As Deion Sanders Finds Momentum
Seaton added that he takes great pride in playing for Colorado and is aiming to become a more consistent offensive lineman. He's set to protect the blind side of either Liberty Kaidon Salter or freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis this upcoming season.
“I value this offensive line, I value this school, I value this program,” Seaton said this spring. “So for me, it may mean a little bit more to me. So I got to do more, do extra, and I just want to be that guy where they can turn to and be like ‘Yeah, he’s a young guy, but he’s consistent every day.’ So my goal is I’m just trying to chase consistency.”