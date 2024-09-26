Deion Sanders says UCF biggest recruiting weekend will be due to "Prime Effect"
Following a significant road win over TCU and a much-needed bye week, UCF football is back in action in Orlando. This weekend’s game against Colorado is expected to be a major event, especially with the influx of high school recruits attending.
FBC Mortgage Stadium will host over 100 of the nation's top prospects, making this one of the biggest recruiting weekends in UCF's history. The group of visitors is headlined by elite EDGE Javion Hilson and Oregon 5-star WR commit Dallas Wilson. With 21 commits already locked in between the classes of 2025 and 2026, the Knights are poised to continue their recruiting momentum, with elite prospects keeping a close eye on the program.
The excitement surrounding this recruiting event is expected due to Coach Prime's homecoming. UCF’s recruiting team took to social media to announce that all recruit tickets for the game have been distributed. This signals not only the importance of the game but also the growing appeal of UCF football under the leadership of head coach Gus Malzahn. Fans and recruits alike are eager to see how UCF stacks up against the much-hyped Colorado Buffaloes, led by Deion Sanders.
Coach Prime’s presence only adds to the allure. He predicted that UCF would have its biggest recruiting weekend, and early reports suggest that his statement holds true. The game against Colorado is not only an important match for UCF’s season but also a pivotal moment for the program’s future as they look to secure commitments from top recruits.
“I guarantee they’ll have their biggest recruiting weekend this weekend," Sanders said during his weekly show. He went on to say recruits will request to watch the Buffs on the road to make the trip easier. About one-third of CU's current roster is built by players from the Florida-Georgia region.
The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, airing on FOX. Colorado arrived in Orlando on Wednesday night, just ahead of Hurricane Helene, which looms in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm’s potential impact adds another layer of intensity to what promises to be a thrilling weekend.