Deion Sanders Reunites With Former Colorado Buffaloes Star In Emotional Moment

Rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. took advantage of the Carolina Panthers' bye to visit his former coach in Boulder this past weekend.

As documented by Well Off Media, Horn reunited with Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders inside his office at the Champions Center. "My son, my dawg," Sanders said when his former wide receiver entered the room.

Horn spent his final two college seasons at Colorado, catching 95 passes for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns. He then landed with the Panthers in the sixth round of April's NFL Draft.

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

So far this season, Horn has caught seven passes for 77 yards for the 7-6 Panthers.

"I'm super excited," Carolina quarterback Bryce Young said before Horn made his NFL debut, per the Panthers. "Someone who's been in the background working, just ready to go, and just his patience, his willingness to do whatever it is for the team, scout team, he's been going 100 percent, giving us all a great attitude.

"A guy that wants to work, he's excited to be here every day regardless of what the circumstances have been, so I'm super excited for him."

Jimmy Horn Jr. Returns To Colorado

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) signals a peace sign to Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Josh Minkins (0) and is called for taunting penalty in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Horn, a former South Florida standout, became a favorite of "Coach Prime" the past two seasons. With Horn's father incarcerated, Sanders walked with the wide receiver during last year's Senior Day celebration at Folsom Field.

"What this man is going through is tremendous," Sanders said of Horn this past spring. "It can be life-changing for many, but he's used it to catapult himself to the next level. Any team that drafts Jimmy Horn is going to get a blessing."

Horn also spoke on the impact Sanders has had on his life.

"He teaches life lessons," Horn said. "I tell all the (NFL) interviewers, 'Smart, tough, fast, disciplined and with character.' You know, those five characteristics in life can take you a long way, and just the lessons he teaches (are) valuable, and it's an asset to your life."

Jimmy Horn Jr. Turning Heads In Charlotte

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs against Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Earlier this season, Carolina coach Dave Canales spoke on Horn's work ethic and the rookie's encouraging mindset.

"When I know Jimmy is confident about what's happening, you see the speed and ability really show up, and that's what's happened in the last two weeks as he's continuing to get himself ready because you just never know, and here we are," Canales said, per the Panthers. "And he's done the work, he's working really hard, it's all hands on deck, he's into it, he's excited about it."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Four regular season games remain in Horn's rookie year, beginning with a road matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Carolina is currently tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South standings.

Kickoff between Carolina and New Orleans is set for 2:25 p.m. MT on Fox.