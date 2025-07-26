Buffs Beat

What Carolina Panthers' Dave Canales Said About Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. At Training Camp

Rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. has quickly earned the respect of Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales, who praised the former Colorado Buffaloes star's energetic to football. Horn is navigating his first NFL training camp with Canales' Panthers.

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) heads to training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

It didn't take long for Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. to earn the respect of his new head coach.

After becoming a favorite of coach Deion Sanders during his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Horn was drafted by Carolina in April and has since made a strong first impression on coach Dave Canales. Earlier this week, Canales spoke on how Horn's energetic approach to football has been enjoyable to watch early in training camp."

"I just love the way that he plays football," Canales said, per the Panthers. "It's full-speed all the time. Some guys, we have to really teach them how to get in a walk-through mode. He's one of those guys. Everything he does is fast."

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media after practice at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Canales then compared Horn to former Panthers wide receiver Deven Thompkins, who had four catches for 20 yards in a Carolina uniform last season.

"I think about Deven Thompkins, who I loved and was here last year," Canales said. "They just bring out the best in everybody because you know when they're out there, they're going 100 miles per hour, full speed, and they're looking to take the top off. I love that style about Jimmy and what he's shone us, whether it's in drills or in the team periods. He's just all gas."

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) signals a peace sign to Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Josh Minkins (0) and is called for taunting penalty in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Horn was one of former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' favorite targets during their two seasons together in Boulder, reeling in 95 catches for just over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. His best performance with the Buffs came in last year's season opener when he caught seven passes for 198 receiving yards and one touchdown against the North Dakota State Bison.

Despite missing most of Colorado's final three games last season due to injury, the former South Florida transfer performed well in pre-draft showcases and ultimately impressed Carolina enough to earn a sixth-round selection. So far, the Panthers appear pleased with what Horn has displayed both on and off the field.

"Getting to know Jimmy as a person, just kinda what he's been through, where he grew up and just the adversity he's been through, I really wanted him," Panthers president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan said on "The Rich Eisen Show" last month. "We wanted him, as an organization, just to add another player with speed and dynamic traits. And again, he's a great kid as well."

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) walks back for a drill in training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Horn was one of four Buffs drafted in April, joining cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns) and wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens).

On Aug. 8, Horn's Panthers will host Sanders' Browns during the NFL's first full week of preseason games. Carolina will later face the Houston Texans (Aug. 16) and Pittsburgh Steelers (Aug. 21) in preseason play.

