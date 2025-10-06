Buffs Beat

What Jimmy Horn Jr. Said About Coach Prime's Influence After NFL Debut

Following his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. gave some love to coach Deion Sanders for believing in him. Horn had two catches for 21 yards in the Panthers' win over the Miami Dolphins.

Jack Carlough

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. finally made his NFL regular season debut for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The recent sixth-round draft pick was held out of the Panthers' first four games, but made an impact when his number was called against the Miami Dolphins, hauling in two catches for 21 yards. Even more, Carolina quarterback Bryce Young showed his trust in Horn on a critical 4th-and-5 late in the game. With the Panthers down 24-20, Horn stepped up with a 17-yard reception to keep Carolina's comeback hopes alive.

Horn's clutch play preceded a go-ahead touchdown catch from fellow rookie Mitchell Evans, giving the Panthers their ultimate 27-24 lead.

Deion Sanders' Impact On Jimmy Horn Jr.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, gives instruction to wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Horn, who spent his final two college football seasons with the Buffs, spoke on how Colorado coach Deion Sanders and Carolina coach Dave Canales each thrive on staying positive every day.

"I feel like coach (Canales) showed that (belief) with every player on the team," Horn said after his NFL debut, per WCCB-TV's Kelli Bartik. "His belief is through the roof. If you ain't got that belief in your players, you won't see them coaching. That's what I like about coach. He comes here every day with a positive attitude. He don't only show that belief in me, but he shows that to every player here."

Asked if Sanders also leaned into the positive during their time together, Horn said, "Coach Prime was the truth."

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm-ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

After transferring from South Florida to Colorado, Horn totaled 95 catches for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns during his two years in Boulder. He also built a close relationship with "Coach Prime," who walked with Horn during Colorado's senior day celebration.

"He (Sanders) teaches life lessons," Horn said in April. "I tell all the (NFL) interviewers, 'Smart, tough, fast, disciplined and with character.' You know, those five characteristics in life can take you a long way, and just the lessons he teaches (are) valuable, and it's an asset to your life."

Dave Canales Trusting Jimmy Horn Jr., Other Panthers Rookies

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the sidelines in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carolina's rookies, including Horn, Evans and first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, are all being asked to contribute this season despite their age. McMillan, in particular, has impressed with 351 receiving yards through his first five games.

"We're counting on our rookies to be a part of what we're doing, and I see them take strides every week," Canales said, per the Panthers. "It happens in practice, and it's the ownership of what we're doing, which allows you to play fast... I saw those guys just be confident out there, and Bryce trusts them, and Bryce is going to give them opportunities when they present themselves."

Now 2-3 on the young season, Carolina will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

