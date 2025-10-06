What Jimmy Horn Jr. Said About Coach Prime's Influence After NFL Debut
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. finally made his NFL regular season debut for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The recent sixth-round draft pick was held out of the Panthers' first four games, but made an impact when his number was called against the Miami Dolphins, hauling in two catches for 21 yards. Even more, Carolina quarterback Bryce Young showed his trust in Horn on a critical 4th-and-5 late in the game. With the Panthers down 24-20, Horn stepped up with a 17-yard reception to keep Carolina's comeback hopes alive.
Horn's clutch play preceded a go-ahead touchdown catch from fellow rookie Mitchell Evans, giving the Panthers their ultimate 27-24 lead.
Deion Sanders' Impact On Jimmy Horn Jr.
Horn, who spent his final two college football seasons with the Buffs, spoke on how Colorado coach Deion Sanders and Carolina coach Dave Canales each thrive on staying positive every day.
"I feel like coach (Canales) showed that (belief) with every player on the team," Horn said after his NFL debut, per WCCB-TV's Kelli Bartik. "His belief is through the roof. If you ain't got that belief in your players, you won't see them coaching. That's what I like about coach. He comes here every day with a positive attitude. He don't only show that belief in me, but he shows that to every player here."
Asked if Sanders also leaned into the positive during their time together, Horn said, "Coach Prime was the truth."
After transferring from South Florida to Colorado, Horn totaled 95 catches for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns during his two years in Boulder. He also built a close relationship with "Coach Prime," who walked with Horn during Colorado's senior day celebration.
"He (Sanders) teaches life lessons," Horn said in April. "I tell all the (NFL) interviewers, 'Smart, tough, fast, disciplined and with character.' You know, those five characteristics in life can take you a long way, and just the lessons he teaches (are) valuable, and it's an asset to your life."
Dave Canales Trusting Jimmy Horn Jr., Other Panthers Rookies
Carolina's rookies, including Horn, Evans and first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, are all being asked to contribute this season despite their age. McMillan, in particular, has impressed with 351 receiving yards through his first five games.
"We're counting on our rookies to be a part of what we're doing, and I see them take strides every week," Canales said, per the Panthers. "It happens in practice, and it's the ownership of what we're doing, which allows you to play fast... I saw those guys just be confident out there, and Bryce trusts them, and Bryce is going to give them opportunities when they present themselves."
Now 2-3 on the young season, Carolina will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.