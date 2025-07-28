Deion Sanders Reveals Sobering Health Update Before Return To Colorado Buffaloes
As the Colorado Buffaloes gear up for their third season under coach Deion Sanders, there’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding the program. But this time, it’s not just about football.
“Coach Prime” has been away from Boulder in recent weeks while battling an undisclosed medical condition. On Sunday evening, a new video posted to the Well Off Media YouTube channel and Sanders' Instagram shed new light on just how serious that battle has been.
“Last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will,” Sanders said solemnly in the video. “That’s not easy at all to think that you may not be here.”
Sanders didn’t go into specific detail about the illness in the video, but his tone underscored the gravity of what he’s been facing.
Colorado fans have expressed concern over his prolonged absence from team activities this summer, and the news that he had to prepare for the worst only adds to the weight of the situation.
The video, filmed on May 9, shows a vulnerable side of Sanders we rarely see as he reflects on the emotional process of making end-of-life arrangements. Though he maintained his usual poise, the admission was a stark reminder of how health challenges can strike even the most high-profile figures in sports.
While the full extent of Sanders’ condition remains unclear, his son, Deion Sanders Jr., offered a more hopeful message in the same video. He described the health scare as a battle “fought and won,” suggesting that Coach Prime is now on the mend.
“As the battle was fought and the battle was won,” Sanders Jr. said. “That's a little bit of what he went through. A little sample. Tomorrow he's having his press conference, and that's when y'all really going to see a lot of it, after that press conference is over with.”
Coach Prime is expected to speak publicly about his condition during a press conference today, and fans are eagerly awaiting more clarity. If his son’s tone is any indication, it appears the worst may be behind him, but the emotional toll may still linger.
This isn’t the first time Sanders has faced serious health challenges. In 2022, while coaching at Jackson State, he underwent multiple surgeries on his foot, resulting in the amputation of two toes. Despite those setbacks, he returned to the sidelines with the same intensity and swagger that made him a Hall of Fame player and one of college football’s most recognizable coaches.
Now, as he prepares to rejoin his team ahead of fall camp, the personal battle Sanders has endured over the summer adds yet another chapter to his already remarkable story.
His return couldn’t come at a more critical time for Colorado, as the Buffaloes begin life without legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter.
Whether coaching or recovering, Sanders continues to be one of the most compelling figures in college football, not just for his bold personality or sideline presence, but for his resilience and transparency in moments like these.
When he steps to the podium today, fans will be listening for more than just football updates. They will be looking for reassurance that their head coach is back in Prime form and ready to lead.