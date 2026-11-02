Colorado Buffaloes Report Card: Grading Every Position Group Against Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes’ win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday marked their first Big 12 win in over a calendar year. They played a complete game for the first time this season, being consistent through four quarters and overtime.

The Buffaloes received contributions from nearly every position, and if even one of them had a worse performance than they did, it could’ve meant a loss for the Buffs. Here’s a look at a report card for the Buffaloes’ win over the Wildcats, and how each position group graded out in that game.

Quarterback: B

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) passes the ball in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Wilson answered the call in this game and did what was asked of him. His 185 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions certainly didn’t win the Buffs the game, but more importantly, he didn’t lose them the game, either.

Running back: A

Colorado’s 222 rushing yards were the most in a single game in the Coach Prime era, and it was mostly due to the breakout performance of Richard Young. The former five-star recruit tallied 120 yards and two touchdowns, the best individual rushing performance of the Coach Prime era as well.

Wide receiver: B

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it wasn’t the fault of the receivers that they weren’t more involved, they ultimately had a mild impact on the game. No receiver went for 100+ yards, but still, they did their jobs and were available when Colorado leaned off the run from time to time.

Tight end: B+

While the tight ends didn’t get too involved in the passing game, their presence was felt in their run blocking. They were dominant in that front, but even the lone reception recorded by a tight end was as clutch as it gets, with Charlie Williams hauling in the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Offensive line: B+

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Leon Bell (57) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the offensive line allowed Wilson to be sacked twice, it was also a major contributor to Colorado’s dominant game on the ground. Young’s performance wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for some of the gaps the line gave him.

Defensive ends: A+

The edge rushers, highlighted by a breakout performance from Yamil Talib, racked up three sacks and four tackles for loss. They did a good job disrupting Blake Barnett in his first meaningful playing time under center and had a profound impact on the game.

Defensive tackles: C

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interior of the defensive line wasn’t near as impactful, though. While it didn’t get burned in this game by any means, it wasn’t creating the disruption in the backfield that it has been in recent weeks.

Linebackers: A+

Gideon ESPN Lampron led the way with 15 tackles, eight solo tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss in the linebacking core, with Liona Lefau having a strong performance as well. The Buffaloes’ linebackers stuffed the Wildcats’ rushing attack, forcing their offense to become far more one-dimensional.

Cornerbacks: C

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Makari Vickers (10) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s cornerbacks continued to struggle in this game, allowing 224 yards and three passing touchdowns to Barnett. However, Boo Carter came through when it mattered most, securing a clutch pass breakup in overtime.

Safeties: B

The safeties had a bit better of a performance, as they kept the lid on the Wildcats’ offense for the most part. Randon Fontenette was flying around as always, and Ben Finneseth had a strong game on special teams and in overtime on defense.

Special teams: B+

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Damon Greaves (35) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damon Greaves carried this unit once again, pinning the Wildcats inside their own 20-yard line three times. Elliot Arnold also did what was asked of him, making all three of his extra points, and although the return game didn’t get highly involved, they also committed no major blunders.

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