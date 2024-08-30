Deion Sanders says he held back anger after Colorado's win over NDSU
Deion Sanders is known for his fiery passion and high expectations. However, he was not in a celebratory mood following Colorado's 31-26 win over North Dakota State on Thursday. Sanders expressed his frustration and indicated that the victory felt hollow.
“You ever feel like you won but you didn’t win?” Sanders told reporters while reflecting on his dissatisfaction. Even when he was happy to start the season in the right direction, his comments highlighted the complexities of managing a team under high expectations.
Entering his second season as Colorado’s head coach, Sanders has set a high bar for the Buffaloes. After a promising start to the 2023 season, where Colorado won three straight games, the team stumbled, losing eight of its last nine games. This season opener against North Dakota State looked eerily similar to the challenges faced last year: a dynamic offense overshadowed by a shaky defense that struggled to maintain control.
Shedeur Sanders put up an impressive stat line, throwing for 445 yards and four touchdowns. However, his performance was not without flaws. Late in the game, Shedeur made a questionable decision by attempting a deep pass to LaJohntay Wester when the Buffaloes could have run out the clock to secure the win. The incompletion forced Colorado to punt, giving North Dakota State a final chance with just 31 seconds remaining.
North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller nearly capitalized on this opportunity. His Hail Mary attempt from his own 47-yard line found Tyler Terhark, who was tackled just short of the end zone, allowing Colorado to escape with the victory. The defense’s last-minute stand was crucial, but the overall performance highlighted ongoing issues that need addressing.
Throughout the game, Colorado's defense struggled, allowing North Dakota State to score on each of its first four possessions. The Bison offense racked up 449 total yards, including 12.2 yards per pass attempt, exposing weaknesses in the Buffaloes' defensive schemes. Despite tightening up in the second half and allowing only one touchdown, Colorado's defense must improve as they face tougher opponents.
Looking ahead, Sanders and his team will need to elevate their play if they hope to secure a bowl game appearance for the first time since 2020. The upcoming showdown against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on September 7 will be a significant test of Colorado’s resolve. As expectations continue to rise, Coach Prime's challenge will be to harness his team's talent while instilling the consistency needed to compete at a high level.