Deion Sanders Sees a Bigger Colorado Problem Than Leaked Plays
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Deion Sanders has a simple test for whether a leaked play sheet hurt the Colorado Buffaloes, and his team passed it on the first drive. Everything after that drive is the part that should keep Boulder up at night.
The night before Colorado’s 29-7 loss to Texas Tech, a Red Raiders fan claimed to have found the Buffaloes’ opening script at the team hotel. Colorado went 75 yards in nine plays for a touchdown on its first possession, then never scored again.
When DNVR’s Jake Schwanitz raised the report at Tuesday’s news conference, Sanders questioned the description of a whole playbook.
“I don’t think we have a whole playbook. I don’t think we even have a whole playbook. I think week to week they get a script. I thought we scored on the first drive,” Sanders said.
Asked whether Colorado would investigate, Sanders made his position clear.
“Why would we? It’s over. The game’s over. Why would we do that? We probably know a lot more than you think we do. But a whole playbook? Come on, man.”
Deion Sanders says a script only goes so far
Sanders treated the leak like a hazard of the job.
“That happens sometimes. I’ve seen that. Heard of that on the pro level as well as the collegiate level. But I think we scored on the first drive. So I guess it didn’t work,” he said.
He also argued that knowing the plays is only half the battle.
“I think if someone had left that, they left it. Mistake. What are we going to do about it? It’s over. Like, we could have the opposing team’s first 10 or 15 plays. We still got to stop it.”
Sanders wondered why a coach would even trust a conveniently found script.
“If somebody called us and said, hey, Utah left the play script of the first 20 plays, I wouldn’t believe that. Like, ain’t no way,” he said.
Mike Leach once planted a fake script for Texas while coaching Oklahoma in 1999.
Deion Sanders wants the focus on the majors
“I don’t major on the minors, man. I try to major on the majors,” Sanders said.
His team's scoring is a better place to start than the hotel bar. Colorado has averaged 18.6 points while quarterback Isaac Wilson threw 44 passes and three interceptions against Texas Tech.
Sanders confirmed Wilson will start against Utah, although the coach would prefer far fewer throws.
“Well, we don’t want to throw the ball 40-some times. We want to keep the ball in between 17 and 24 pass attempts, but it dictates how the game is flowing, but we don’t want to get into that because we’re not great when we’re throwing the ball that much,” Sanders said.
No stolen sheet will help Colorado against a Utah team Sanders called “probably the best team we’re going to face this season, but a steadier running game could help against the Utes.
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Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites