Deion Sanders Sees a Bigger Colorado Problem Than Leaked Plays

Deion Sanders has a simple test for whether a leaked play sheet hurt the Colorado Buffaloes, and his team passed it on the first drive. Everything after that drive is the part that should keep Boulder up at night.

The night before Colorado’s 29-7 loss to Texas Tech, a Red Raiders fan claimed to have found the Buffaloes’ opening script at the team hotel. Colorado went 75 yards in nine plays for a touchdown on its first possession, then never scored again.

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion directed the offense that opened with a touchdown against Texas Tech | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When DNVR’s Jake Schwanitz raised the report at Tuesday’s news conference, Sanders questioned the description of a whole playbook.

“I don’t think we have a whole playbook. I don’t think we even have a whole playbook. I think week to week they get a script. I thought we scored on the first drive,” Sanders said.

Asked whether Colorado would investigate, Sanders made his position clear.

“Why would we? It’s over. The game’s over. Why would we do that? We probably know a lot more than you think we do. But a whole playbook? Come on, man.”

Deion Sanders says a script only goes so far

Sanders treated the leak like a hazard of the job.

“That happens sometimes. I’ve seen that. Heard of that on the pro level as well as the collegiate level. But I think we scored on the first drive. So I guess it didn’t work,” he said.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also argued that knowing the plays is only half the battle.

“I think if someone had left that, they left it. Mistake. What are we going to do about it? It’s over. Like, we could have the opposing team’s first 10 or 15 plays. We still got to stop it.”

Sanders wondered why a coach would even trust a conveniently found script.

“If somebody called us and said, hey, Utah left the play script of the first 20 plays, I wouldn’t believe that. Like, ain’t no way,” he said.

Mike Leach once planted a fake script for Texas while coaching Oklahoma in 1999.

Deion Sanders wants the focus on the majors

“I don’t major on the minors, man. I try to major on the majors,” Sanders said.

His team's scoring is a better place to start than the hotel bar. Colorado has averaged 18.6 points while quarterback Isaac Wilson threw 44 passes and three interceptions against Texas Tech.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders confirmed Wilson will start against Utah, although the coach would prefer far fewer throws.

“Well, we don’t want to throw the ball 40-some times. We want to keep the ball in between 17 and 24 pass attempts, but it dictates how the game is flowing, but we don’t want to get into that because we’re not great when we’re throwing the ball that much,” Sanders said.

No stolen sheet will help Colorado against a Utah team Sanders called “probably the best team we’re going to face this season, but a steadier running game could help against the Utes.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.