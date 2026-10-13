Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back Before Colorado Hosts Utah

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addressed the media for the first time since the team's bye week, and he shared his thoughts on Colorado's upcoming matchup with the No. 11 Utah Utes. While No. 10 Texas Tech is ranked ahead of Utah in the AP Top 25 Poll, and the Red Raiders have been the team to beat in the Big 12, "Coach Prime" believes his Buffaloes are facing their tallest task when playing Utah coach Morgan Scalley and the Utes.

Sanders confirmed that quarterback Isaac Wilson will be starting again instead of quarterback Julian Lewis, diving into the matchup that Utah's defense will present.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders on Utah Utes, Morgan Scalley

On Tuesday, Sanders offered his thoughts on Scalley as well as the challenges that Utah presents ahead of Saturday's matchup.

"He (Scalley) was a dog when he played, he was an unbelievable coordinator. Now he's a tremendous head coach. Utmost respect, utmost respect. . . . He's replacing a legend, man. That's not easy, and he hadn't missed a beat," Sanders said.

"Gonna be a daunting task, offensively, there. They get after it there defensively, they get after it there there. They really feed off of, because they scoring points offensively, so the defense is pinning their ears back, they're going at you, they blitz and they're coming from North, South, East and West. And they're really a darn good football team, probably the best team we're gonna face this season," the Colorado coach continued.

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Lance Holtzclaw (15) looks on during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After falling to Texas Tech before the bye week, Utah will be the second ranked opponent traveling to Folsom Field to take on the Buffaloes.

Utah's offense is averaging 42.8 points per game, and the Utes also have the best scoring defense in the Big 12, surrendering only an average of 13 points per game. With Colorado's struggles expected to continue on offense, regardless of which quarterback gets the start, the Buffaloes could be in for a long night against the Utes on Saturday.

The Buffaloes' quarterback situation is a complicated one with Julian Lewis beginning the season as the team's starting quarterback. However, Colorado's coaching staff turned to backup quarterback Isaac Wilson in the loss to Baylor, and even freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne has completed eight of his 12 pass attempts on the year so far. Sanders announced that Lewis will be leading the offense against on Saturday Utah, though.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes Betting Odds

According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Utah is favored by 15.5 points over Colorado. When it comes to winning outright, the Buffaloes' moneyline odds are currently +525, compared to -720 for the Utes.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah is a clear favorite over Colorado, and the Buffaloes offense could be why. According to DraftKins, the expected points total for Colorado as a team is set at 16.5 points. In the Buffs' last three games, the offense has averaged 9.0 points per game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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