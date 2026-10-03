Three Things We Learned from Colorado's Loss to Texas Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to pull off the biggest win of the Coach Prime Era as they take on the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Week 5 matchup is Colorado’s homecoming game, and Folsom Field will be rocking in black and gold stripe-out fashion.

Both teams bring quarterback controversies into the game, which will have major impacts on it. Follow along for live updates and scores from Boulder, Colorado, in this Big 12 showdown.

Three things we learned:

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes' biggest concern moving forward is their quarterback battle. The Buffaloes' loss was a symptom of awful quarterback play once again, as Isaac Wilson's three interceptions were impossible for Colorado to come back from. Namely, the pick-six he threw to a defender who was standing right in front of him in his own end zone felt like the dagger, as Colorado's momentum visibly left the building.

Who it all boils down to on offense, though, is offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. This was the Buffaloes' forth matchup against a Power Four opponent this season, and in all four, his 'Go-Go' offense has fallen flat. No matter who has been under center, the play-calling has been uncreative and a far cry from what was advertised to Colorado fans when he was hired in the offseason. If Marion can't figure things out soon, the wrath of the staff and athletic department will be directed his way.

Finally, Colorado's defense proved one thing: it is among the best in the Big 12. Despite missing the likes of Tyler Martinez and Jason Stokes Jr. in this game, the Buffs' defense was dominant for 95 percent of the game, only slipping up in the last few minutes when Texas Tech was simply running time off the clock. However, unless something drastic changes, the defense will be unable to make up for the failures of the offense.

Colorado's defense is good enough to make the Buffs a Big 12 contender. Colorado's offense is dreadful enough to make that not matter. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) October 4, 2026

Final: Texas Tech 29, Colorado 7

Fourth Quarter:

0:00 - Texas Tech kneels it out to win the game.

0:14 - TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Wilson's pass on fourth down falls incomplete.

0:23 - Colorado calls its second timeout before third down.

0:30 - Colorado callstmeout after moving the ball to Texas Tech's four-yard line.

2:00 - TWO MINUTE TIMEOUT: Colorado ball near midfield.

3:06 - TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH. 29-7. The Red Raiders need only three plays to score as running back Quentin Joyner rushes for a 30-yard touchdown.

4:46 - TURNOVER ON DOWNS COLORADO: Isaac Wilson sails a pair of passes over open receivers. Colorado's offense fails to convert and the Red Raiders take over at the Buffs' 41-yard line.

7:10 - PICK-SIX TEXAS TECH: Isaac Wilson attempts a pass from the back of his own end zone, firing an interception to defensive back John Curry. Texas Tech leads 22-7.

7:51 - Colorado stops the Red Raiders at their own 32-yard line after a holding call stalls the drive. Colorado takes the ball back at its own 2-yard line following an excellent punt by Will Karoll.

11:01 - A dropped first-down by wide receiver Joseph Williams kills Colorado's drive in Texas Tech territory. Texas Tech takes over off a Damon Grieves punt at its own 12-yard line.

13:50 - FIELD GOAL TEXAS TECH: A tackle for loss by colorado cornerback Boo Carter puts the Red Raiders behind the chains, and they fail to pick up a first down in the aftermath. Kicker Stone Harrington knocks down another field goal to make it 15-7 Texas Tech.

Third Quarter:

0:33 - INTERCEPTION TEXAS TECH: Isaac Wilson fires across his body late in the play once again, leading to an interception by cornerback Brice Pollock.

This is teach tape. This is not a flag man🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BPSm3AThgf — GUCCE (@gucceCU) October 4, 2026

3:01 - TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH - Two brutal penalties on the Buffaloes set the Red Raiders up at Colorado's 9-yard line. Hammond finds tight end Terrance Carpenter Jr. in the back of the end zone for the Red Raiders' first touchdown of the game. However, Texas Tech fails a two-point conversion, giving them just a five-point lead at 12-7.

6:48 - INTERCEPTION TEXAS TECH: Colorado gets a break on a defensive holding penalty, but an off-balance interception by Isaac Wilson ends the drive at the Red Raiders' 21-yard line.

9:09 - FIELD GOAL TEXAS TECH: The Red Raiders stall out due to excellent coverage by Colorado's secondary. Stone Harrington knocks down a 27-yard field goal as Colorado still leads 7-6.

11:39 - INTERCEPTION TEXAS TECH: A botched trick play leads to receiver Joseph Williams throwing an interception and setting the Red Raiders up in Buffs territory.

12:07 - The Buffaloes start off the second half strong, as safety Randon Fontenette buries quarterback Will Hammond for a sack. A great punt by Will Karoll sets Colorado up at its own 11-yard line.

Second Quarter:

0:00 - MISSED FIELD GOAL COLORADO: A set of three successful screen passes to wide receiver Joseph Williams and running back DeKalon Taylor set up Elliot Arnold for a 52-yard field goal attempt, which he shanks wide left.

0:36 - MISSED FIELD GOAL TEXAS TECH: Texas Tech finds momentum on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Colorado cornerback RJ Johnson. However, a sack from Toby Anene stops the Red Raiders in their tracks, forcing a field goal. Deion Sanders calls his final timeout before the kick, and Stone Harrington pushes it wide right.

2:32 - Despite a good pair of runs by Colorado running back Damian Henderson II, the Buffs are denied on third down at their own 38-yard line. The Buffaloes take a delay-of-game penalty before punting the ball away.

5:50 - TURNOVER ON DOWNS COLORADO: A 26-yard rush by Red Raiders running back Quentin Joyner sets them up in the red zone, The Red Raiders attempt a fourth-down conversion from the Buffs' 7-yard line, but running back Quentin Joyner is stuffed for a loss out of the wildcat formation.

11:26 - Colorado is unable to capitalize on the turnover on downs, going three-and-out after a pair of incompletions.

12:23 - TURNOVER ON DOWNS COLORADO: Texas Tech running back Cameron Dickey goes down with an injury after two-straight carries. J'Koby Williams is tackled short of the line to gain on third down, and when the Red Raiders attempt to go to him again on fourth, he is dropped for a loss by safety Naeten Mitchell. Colorado takes over at the Red Raiders' 45-yard line.

13:37 - A poor punt by Will Karoll sets Colorado up at the Red Raiders' 43-yard line. However, Colorado sputters on three-straight plays. The Buffaloes attempt a trick play on the punt, but it is stopped short of the line to gain and Texas Tech takes over at the 50-yard line.

First Quarter:

0:15 - The Buffaloes respond to the missed field goal with a tackle for loss generated by defensive lineman Santana Hopper. Colorado forces a three-and-out, taking over on offense to start the second quarter.

Colorado took a timeout because there were only 8 players out for FG block



They then came out after the timeout with only 9 players — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) October 3, 2026

1:09 - MISSED FIELD GOAL COLORADO: The Buffaloes are forced to burn their second timeout of the game early on, both times because of personnel issues. But a contested catch by wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. at the Buffs' 48-yard line reignites the drive, and the Buffs drive into the red zone. Isaac Wilson slips up short of the line to gain at the 19-yard line, and kicker Elliot Arnold misses the chip-shot.

7:05 - FIELD GOAL TEXAS TECH: After a major tackle for loss by Colorado edge rusher Toby Anene, the Red Raiders' drive stalls out at the Buffs' 35-yard line. Colorado leads 7-3.

ISAAC WILSON TO JOJO WILLIAMS



COLORADO UP 7-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mSZPUW80pQ — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) October 3, 2026

10:29 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: Quarterback Isaac Wilson marches the Buffaloes down the field, completing 3-of-4 passes and hauling in a pair of receptions on trick plays for a combined 61 yards. He connects with wide receiver Joseph Williams in the end zone to give Colorado a 7-0 lead.

Pregame:

Quarterback controversies

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes reopened their quarterback competition in Week 4, benching redshirt freshman Julian Lewis in favor of junior Isaac Wilson amid their 23-13 loss to the Baylor Bears. Steve Nakos of On3 reported that the Buffaloes plan to start Wilson in this game, but don’t be shocked if Lewis makes an appearance.

NEW: Colorado will start QB Isaac Wilson over Julian Lewis against Texas Tech, @PeteNakos reports.



Isaac is the younger brother to Zach Wilson. https://t.co/YCEfkwvFnK pic.twitter.com/WenEWCveMX — On3 (@On3) September 30, 2026

For Texas Tech, its quarterback controversy didn’t exist until Friday, but it is now a major storyline of this game. Backup quarterback Thomas Castellanos, whom the Red Raiders used in various run sets, was ruled ineligible just a day before the game.

A court ruling in the Kentucky Court of Appeals revoked the extra season of eligibility he was granted for 2026, despite his declaration to the 2026 NFL Draft earlier this year. Texas Tech later confirmed that Castellanos will not play in the game and that the team is exploring more options for him moving forward.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive strategy

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Castellanos out of the picture, Colorado’s defense now only has to focus on Will Hammond under center. Hammond’s mobility has been limited this season due to an ACL tear he suffered last season and is still recovering from.

Watch for Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve to dial up the blitz at a high rate in this contest, as the Buffaloes will look to make Hammond uncomfortable while the Red Raiders are without a more mobile option at quarterback.

Still, Colorado plans to key in on Texas Tech’s dangerous running backs, J’Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey.

“It just comes down to reading our keys,” said Colorado edge rusher Toby Anene on Wednesday. “Reading our tackles, understanding down and distance, what type of plays they’re running and what the situation is.”

One crucial matchup to watch

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the most crucial matchup to watch in this game will come when Colorado has the football. Buffs wide receiver Joseph Williams almost single-handedly kept Colorado in the game against Baylor with his career-high 11 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.

He will be matched up with the Red Raiders’ top cornerback, Brice Pollock. Pollock has been a key piece of the Red Raiders’ defense this season, and if he can shut down Williams, Colorado’s offense is all but destined to struggle.

But if Williams can get the better of that matchup and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion focuses his scheme around him, Colorado’s offense stands a genuine chance in this game.

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