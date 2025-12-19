Deion Sanders Sends Message To Colorado Wide Receiver Entering Transfer Portal
In this story:
Highlighted by the success stories of Charlie Offerdahl and Ben Finneseth, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has always held a soft spot for walk-ons who maximize their opportunity.
Although he saw the field only twice in three seasons at Colorado, Gavin Marsh is another walk-on who seemingly made a strong impression on Sanders. The wide receiver from Missouri announced earlier this month that he'll be entering the transfer portal, and "Coach Prime" reacted with a heartfelt endorsement.
"Love ya my man and I can’t wait to see what God has for u," Sanders wrote on X. "Great young man always worked hard fought thru injuries and worked your butt off and didn’t appear on any negative list. God bless u Gavin I’m proud of u."
Marsh appeared in two games this past season, including one offensive snap in Colorado's blowout win over the Delaware Blue Hens. After redshirting in 2023, he'll enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Gavin Marsh Thanks Coach Prime, Jason Phillips
In his transfer announcement post, Marsh shared his appreciation for "Coach Prime" and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Marsh wrote. "I want to thank Coach Prime, Coach Phillips, and all the staff for making me into a better person and player. I also want to thank my teammates, trainers, and supporters. I'm grateful for my time here, and will forever be a buff. With that being said, I'm excited for what's next, and ready to work."
Before joining the Buffs, Marsh was a standout wide receiver at Marquette Senior High School in Missouri. He closed his final prep season with 62 catches for 1,284 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning first-team all-district honors.
"Coach Prime" also shared a heartfelt message on social media for kicker Alexander Stoyanovich, who spent the past two seasons at Colorado.
"Proud of u my man!" Sanders wrote on X of Stoyanovich. "I pray the last conversation we had won’t be our last. You’re a great kicker & young man. The best is on its way. Love ya 2 Life."
MORE: Colorado Gets Hit With Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet
MORE: Michael Irvin Gets Real On Blame Surrounding Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Faces Recruiting Problem After Omarion Miller Transfer News
11 Scholarship Buffs Set To Enter Transfer Portal
Not including the aforementioned walk-ons, 11 Colorado players are set to enter the transfer portal when it opens early next month. True freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson became the latest on Friday morning, as reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.
- Safety TJ Branch
- Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
- Cornerback Noah King
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Safety Terrance Love
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
- Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
- Offensive lineman Carde Smith
- Defensive end Alexander McPherson
McPherson also became the seventh member of Colorado's 2025 high school signing class to enter the portal.
The transfer portal will officially open on Jan. 2 before closing Jan. 16.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.