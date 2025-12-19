Deion Sanders Sends Message To Colorado Wide Receiver Entering Transfer Portal

Highlighted by the success stories of Charlie Offerdahl and Ben Finneseth, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has always held a soft spot for walk-ons who maximize their opportunity.

Although he saw the field only twice in three seasons at Colorado, Gavin Marsh is another walk-on who seemingly made a strong impression on Sanders. The wide receiver from Missouri announced earlier this month that he'll be entering the transfer portal, and "Coach Prime" reacted with a heartfelt endorsement.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Love ya my man and I can’t wait to see what God has for u," Sanders wrote on X. "Great young man always worked hard fought thru injuries and worked your butt off and didn’t appear on any negative list. God bless u Gavin I’m proud of u."

Marsh appeared in two games this past season, including one offensive snap in Colorado's blowout win over the Delaware Blue Hens. After redshirting in 2023, he'll enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Gavin Marsh Thanks Coach Prime, Jason Phillips

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) with wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his transfer announcement post, Marsh shared his appreciation for "Coach Prime" and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips.

"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Marsh wrote. "I want to thank Coach Prime, Coach Phillips, and all the staff for making me into a better person and player. I also want to thank my teammates, trainers, and supporters. I'm grateful for my time here, and will forever be a buff. With that being said, I'm excited for what's next, and ready to work."

Love ya my man and I can’t wait to see what God has for u.

— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 18, 2025

Before joining the Buffs, Marsh was a standout wide receiver at Marquette Senior High School in Missouri. He closed his final prep season with 62 catches for 1,284 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning first-team all-district honors.

"Coach Prime" also shared a heartfelt message on social media for kicker Alexander Stoyanovich, who spent the past two seasons at Colorado.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view Colorado Buffaloes chairs inside Folsom Field before the game against the Arizona Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Proud of u my man!" Sanders wrote on X of Stoyanovich. "I pray the last conversation we had won’t be our last. You’re a great kicker & young man. The best is on its way. Love ya 2 Life."

11 Scholarship Buffs Set To Enter Transfer Portal

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) following his touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not including the aforementioned walk-ons, 11 Colorado players are set to enter the transfer portal when it opens early next month. True freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson became the latest on Friday morning, as reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Safety TJ Branch

Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis

Cornerback Noah King

Cornerback Teon Parks

Linebacker Mantrez Walker

Safety Terrance Love

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Wide receiver Omarion Miller

Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain

Offensive lineman Carde Smith

Defensive end Alexander McPherson

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Alexander McPherson (98) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

McPherson also became the seventh member of Colorado's 2025 high school signing class to enter the portal.

The transfer portal will officially open on Jan. 2 before closing Jan. 16.