The Unexpected Reason Colorado Receiver Kaleb Mathis Didn’t Transfer

In a video posted on social media, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kaleb Mathis spoke on his decision to stay in Boulder instead of entering the transfer portal.
Jack Carlough|
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kaleb Mathis (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kaleb Mathis (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After three seasons of minimal offensive opportunities with the Colorado Buffaloes, wide receiver Kaleb Mathis likely would've found increased playing time at a lower-level program if he opted for the transfer portal earlier this month.

However, with the primary goal of preparing for life after college, Mathis decided to stay put despite about 40 of his teammates leaving for other opportunities. Few would've criticized the son of Colorado nickelbacks coach Kevin Mathis for entering the transfer portal, but Kaleb made clear in a video posted to his YouTube channel that he feels most at home in Boulder.

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Jordan Woolverton (16) tackles wide receiver Kaleb Mathis (13) during the first half of a spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I know some of y'all out there definitely think that I should've hit the portal or went out and tried to find somewhere that I would possibly get more opportunities at," Kaleb Mathis said. "It's bigger than ball to me. I believe that as far as life after ball, I'm in the best place where I can achieve that goal and take steps to actually get where I want to get to."

Mathis then shared that he'd like to become a general manager when his playing career is complete.

"In order to be a GM, if you're not taking the steps to be a GM, you're never gonna get there," Mathis said. "Here being at Colorado, I have opportunities to learn that I just wouldn't have elsewhere... I'm just grateful for where I'm at and the resources that I have here."

Mathis has appeared in 28 games through seasons at Colorado, seeing the bulk of his action on special teams. This past season, the former unranked prospect from Texas played in a team-high 211 special teams snaps and totaled seven tackles. Offensively, he caught two passes for 17 yards in Colorado's season finale.

Kaleb Mathis' Family Loyalty

Sep 13, 1998; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys kick returner Kevin Mathis (23) in action against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Family also played a factor in Mathis' decision to stay at Colorado. Along with his father being on coach Deion Sanders' staff, Mathis' younger brother, Kole, just closed his second season with the Buffs as a walk-on cornerback.

"My family is out here and I don't want to leave my family, for real," Kaleb Mathis said. "This NIL (name, image and likeness) stuff and this ball right now, it only lasts so long. These decisions aren't just a year or two decisions for me. These are lifelong decisions, 40-year decisions for me."

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Still, Mathis recognized that entering the transfer portal can be a wise decision for others.

"I'm glad for all my old teammates, all the old people I've played with," Mathis said. "I'm proud people are getting the opportunities and stuff that they deserve."

Looking ahead toward Mathis' 2026 season, the 5-foot-9, 155-pound rising junior will likely remain a staple on Colorado's special teams units. Sanders is currently in the process of finding a new special teams coach as well, according to FootballScoop.

Published
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

