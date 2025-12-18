The Staggering Numbers Behind Colorado's Looming Roster Rebuild
In this story:
A full-on roster rebuild is underway in Boulder.
With 10 Colorado Buffaloes players headed to the transfer portal next month and others to likely follow, coach Deion Sanders will have ample scholarship spots to work with as he looks toward the 2026 season. Those available roster spots will be used to bolster Colorado's defense at all three levels and build around true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
Following the losses of defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain and offensive lineman Carde Smith to the transfer portal, BuffZone's Brian Howell shared Thursday that by his count, Colorado currently has 35 open scholarship spots to work with. At this rate, that number should continue growing ahead of and during next month's transfer window.
Howell added that "when it's all said and done," Colorado could add over 40 players from the transfer portal this offseason. For comparison, the Buffs both lost and gained 33 portal players last year, according to 247Sports.
This offseason's rebuild could rival Sanders' first few months as Colorado's head coach, which saw over 50 players both leave and join the Buffs via the transfer portal.
A Closer Look At Colorado's Transfer Portal Numbers
As of Thursday, a few other numbers stand out as notable from Colorado's early string of transfer portal losses.
- Transfer Portal Losses: 10
- Class of 2025 Signees Lost (Dating Back To Last Spring): 6
- Defensive Players Lost: 8
- All-Big 12 Players Lost: 2 (Omarion Miller, Tawfiq Byard)
- Combined Starts From Players Lost: 33
- Current Scholarship Spots Available: 35
The defensive numbers are particularly concerning. Only three consistent contributors from last season's defense are still with the Buffs.
While every case is unique, Sanders attributed money to the primary reason college players enter the transfer portal.
“You’ve gotta understand when a guy leaves a program that selected him, or got him out of the portal, he leaves for a multitude of reasons," Sanders said. "The number one reason people leave is money. It’s not a disdain for staff or players. It’s money — let’s just be honest, man. Let’s stop sugarcoating this foolishness.”
MORE: New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career
MORE: Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's
MORE: What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact
Preparing For Colorado's Transfer Portal Additions
As things currently stand, Colorado will likely add at least one transfer at every position group. Quarterback, tight end and running back stand out as somewhat stable, but expect "Coach Prime" to shop everywhere he can.
"Coach Prime" spoke on Colorado's biggest transfer portal needs last month.
"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball... We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."
Those "youngsters" in the secondary Sanders mentioned include class of 2026 signees Alexander Ward, Maurice Williams and Preston Ashley.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.