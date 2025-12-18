Michael Irvin Gets Real On Blame Surrounding Shedeur Sanders
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his fourth career NFL start in the Cleveland Browns 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears. It was a tough day for the Browns rookie, who went 18/35 passing for 177 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.
Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on his YouTube channel, reacting to Shedeur’s performance. He was very critical about the pieces on the Browns around Shedeur.
Michael Irvin Critical Of Shedder’s Supporting Cast
Michale Irvin played with Shedeur’s dad, current Colorado coach Deion Sanders in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. Irvin gave his thoughts on how Shedeur fared in his last outing against the Bears.
“I watched Shedeur running around, running for his life because protection isn’t worth a darn. I watch him with some of the guys he’s playing with, I don’t think they worth a darn,” Irvin said. “His top receiver, Jerry Jeudy. I mean, he can certainly use a talent upgrade.”
“Shedeur would say that was not his best game, but there were a lot of reasons that was not his best game," Irvin said. “And all those reasons don’t fall on his shoulders.”
Irvin also eluded to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ struggles in his rookie year in 2024. The Bears made a coaching change and Williams has helped lead the Bears to a 10-4 record in 2025. Could a coaching change benefit Sanders on the Browns next season?
Shedeur Sanders in the Spotlight
Being the son of Deion Sanders has put Shedeur Sanders under the spotlight for his entire career. This especially took off when he went to Colorado, following his dad who accepted the Buffaloes coaching position prior to the 2023 college football season.
Shedeur Sanders was one of the big stories of the 2025 NFL Draft. After two seasons playing at Colorado in 2023 and 2024, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. This earned him the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.
The year before “Coach Prime” and Shedeur got to Boulder, the Buffaloes went 1-11. Two seasons later, they won nine games.
Heading into the draft, it was expected that Shedeur Sanders would hear his name called in the first or second round. It was a much longer wait than that. Shedeur had to wait until the third day of the draft to hear his name called, as the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fifth round.
After beginning the season as the Browns third string quarterback, Sanders has worked his way up to now now be the starting quarterback. In five games played, he has thrown for 946 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. In the four games he started, the Browns record is 1-3. They are 3-11 overall.
