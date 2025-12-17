Colorado Gets Hit With Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet

Wednesday afternoon brought another setback for the Colorado Buffaloes, as wide receiver Omarion Miller entered the transfer portal, thinning an already unsettled position group. The program also lost one of its most impactful defenders in safety Tawfiq Byard.

Coach Deion Sanders is coming off a 3-9 season with a roster already short on talent. Now, Colorado’s struggling defense must regroup and rely on the transfer portal to help fill gaps.

The Buffaloes have just 11 signees in the current class, forcing Sanders to prioritize proven, game-ready talent over long-term developmental prospects. That approach leaves little room for patience and makes each roster move critical.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Byard wasn’t just another player — he was the best player on the Buffaloes' defense and one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football.

Losing him represents a significant blow to the team’s identity on that side of the ball. His departure leaves a major hole in the defense and underscores just how much Colorado will need to rebuild.

With key contributors leaving and a thin roster, the Buffaloes face another offseason where the transfer portal will play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s long-term future.

MORE: New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career

MORE: Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's

MORE: What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Tawfiq Byard Exit Marks Colorado’s Biggest Blow This Offseason

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not only is losing Byard to the transfer portal a major blow for the program, but he’s also arguably the team's best player heading into next season. The only other player who could come close is offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

Colorado’s defense already struggled last season under defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, and losing both Byard and senior Preston Hodge in the same offseason makes rebuilding even more urgent. The program will now have to revamp its entire secondary.

After a 3-9 season following a 9-4 campaign, some changes were expected. Byard's leaving isn’t a huge shock — he’ll probably head to a more competitive program where he can make an immediate impact.

With two years of eligibility left, losing him still hurts. He was a cornerstone of the Buffaloes’ defense, a player they could have built around as they reshaped the team.

His departure leaves a big gap that won’t be easy to fill. Now, Colorado faces the tough task of rebuilding its defense while still trying to stay competitive in a tough conference.

Colorado Could See More Key Departures After Byard and Miller

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At this point, the Buffaloes’ offseason is full of questions. With Byard and Miller entering the transfer portal, it’s unclear who else might be considering a move.

Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is one name getting a lot of buzz. A former five-star recruit and projected top NFL Draft pick, he has options and could decide to finish his college career somewhere with a bigger spotlight.

Right now, there’s no sign that Seaton or quarterback Julian Lewis is looking to leave. Still, after a rough season that ended with just three wins and losing Byard, it’s easy to see why people are wondering what’s next.

The Buffaloes have an uncertain offseason ahead, and a few key players might be weighing their next move. How Colorado handles it could shape the program for years to come.