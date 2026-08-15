Deion Sanders Shares Coaching Philosophy at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has brought the spotlight to Boulder, Colorado, but "Coach Prime" remains focused on arguably his most important task: developing the players on his team both on and off the field.

While fans are curious to see how the new-look Colorado roster looks, especially with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve calling the shots. The Buffaloes could be one of the bigger surprises in the Big 12 if Sanders and his coaching staff were able to find improvements in the transfer portal. Still, "Coach Prime" is concerned with mentoring his players off the field just as much as Colorado coaches them on the field.

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks with his father Deion Sanders during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado held a media day for all fall sports on Friday, Aug. 14, and Sanders highlighted his new coordinators as well as a few defensive backs with NFL potential. The Buffs coach also talked about one of his biggest priorities off of the field when it comes to leading Colorado.

Deion Sanders' Off-Field Coaching Priorities

Sanders defined what he believes is success for his players who go onto the NFL as well as the players who don't.

"Getting to the next level. What I mean by that is six-figure career after football if football’s not that destination. And for the rest of the guys that are good enough to make it to the next level, they not only make it but the last 5-10 years. Enough time that they can really get it together in life. No incidents or accidents like we endured not even a year ago. God bless Dom’s parents. They checked in yesterday," Sanders said.

Sanders referred to the accident that took the life of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder, and the Buffaloes are expected to wear a jersey patch with the initials "DP" to honor Ponder.

Bethune-Cookman QB Dominiq Ponder takes a snap during the Wildcats' spring game Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Daytona Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A moment like that can certainly shift a team's perspective, serving as a reminder not only how fragile life is but also the relative importance of football. Sanders' message seemingly focuses on life outside of football in order to have any success on the field.

"When we have a problem with a player, it ain’t about what he did or did not do on the field. . . . It’s a tremendous thought process of what these guys are dealing with and what they’re going through, and we got to be there for them. That’s pretty much a tremendous life lesson we’ve all learned," said Sanders.

Colorado Buffaloes New-Look Coaching Staff

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The additions of Marion and Marve should help Sanders in mentoring his roster. Both new coordinators have experience in their current roles, and "Coach Prime" highlighted their abilities to build relationships with players while speaking to the media.

"So the relationship is not just towards me. So when they choose to play here, they're not just choosing to play for me. They're choosing to play for these two tremendous coordinators and this group of coaches that are phenomenal," Sanders continued.

Can Marion and Marve help turn things around on the field in Boulder?

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