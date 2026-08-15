Deion Sanders Names Best Position Group on Colorado Buffaloes Roster

Coach Deion Sanders' past Colorado Buffaloes teams placed a stronger emphasis on offense.

Those Coach Prime squads looked deeper at wide receiver too. But rarely featured any defensive spot as a strength. His words on Aug. 14 paint a different picture, though. Which will energize Colorado fans hoping to finally see a defensive breakthrough, especially for this unit Sanders called "the best" on this year's team.

Deion Sanders Raves About this Position Group

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders raved about this spot on the defensive side when addressing reporters during Colorado's fall sports media day held on Aug. 14.

"Linebackers...I can't say enough about them," Sanders said. "They're extraordinary. They're probably the best position group on this team."

Sanders' words enter the bold category. Because Colorado's offense looks like the one going viral more on social media.

Alabama transfer running back Richard Young running through arm tackles during a spring scrimmage painted a picture that the backfield would be the deepest group. Then wide receiver Quentin Gibson hitting a juke move on safety Naeten Mitchell created the belief the wideout room would become the strength.

Even Sanders and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion have raved about the offensive line room, with the latter hailing it the best unit he's been around since the 2022 Texas Longhorns, which featured three NFL Draft picks. But Sanders is gleaming over the 2026 linebacker core instead, which looks ready to be led by a past MAC defender.

One Colorado Linebacker Already has 'Exceeded Expectations'

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders pinpoints Gideon ESPN Lampron as the most impressive linebacker in this room.

"Gideon has exceeded expectations," Sanders said. "Gideon is not just a dog. He's a bona fide leader. He's a playmaker, a guy who loves to practice, loves the game, shows affection to his teammates by getting them up and getting them going. And then patting them on their back. He's not selfish, [he's] very unselfish."

Lampron once went unranked out of Keystone High School in LaGrange, Ohio. But delivered enough film to land on the radar for Dayton in the Football Championship Subdivision realm. He eventually landed at Bowling Green and his career exploded from there. Lampron leaves tallying 119 tackles, 17.5 for a loss plus delivered 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

Who Else Comprises Colorado Linebacker Room

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lampron isn't the only prized transfer Colorado sounds high on this season.

Texas transfer Liona Lefau rose as one more transfer portal win for Sanders and the Buffaloes. Tyler Martinez enters this room too out of New Mexico State, who came close to grabbing 100 tackles in 2024 before he endured a truncated 2025 with a right hand fracture.

True freshman Carson Crawford enters the room as Colorado's highest-rated signing as a four-star. Rodney Colton arrives too as a top 40 national linebacker per Rivals (ranked 32nd for 2026) as a three-star signing.

Fellow three-star signing Colby Johnson adds a track and field background as a 100-meter sprinter to the linebacker room, adding a future angle eraser for Colorado. Bo LaPenna and Gage Goldberg bring special teams value while adding depth.

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