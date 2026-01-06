Deion Sanders Shares Honest Thoughts On Colorado's Hiring Of Fernando Lovo

New University of Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo has so far made a strong first impression in Boulder.

The 37-year-old former New Mexico athletic director said all the right things in his introductory press conference on Monday and, more importantly, has begun earning the respect of his Colorado coaches. With hopes of bouncing back from a difficult 2025 season, head football coach Deion Sanders recently shared his thoughts on the Buffs' new director of athletics.

"I'm excited to welcome Fernando and his family to Boulder," Sanders said, per CU. "He is a man of character and the type of leader this department, city and wonderful university deserves. He has a great knowledge of football and understands what it takes to win in today's game. I'm motivated to show all of our incredible fans the tremendous heights we will take this program. God is Good."

In his one year as New Mexico's athletic director, Lovo set various fundraising records and hired head football coach Jason Eck, who led the Lobos to nine wins. Colorado represents an entirely new challenge for Lovo, but Sanders' vote of confidence holds great weight.

Sanders, who was hired by soon-to-be former Colorado athletic director Rick George in 2022, met Lovo earlier this week, as revealed in a video by the Buffs' social media accounts. Lovo was also seen meeting with Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

Colorado football won only three games this past season but has gained some recent momentum with a slew of transfer portal commits, including one from former Miami of Ohio star wide receiver Kam Perry. As of this writing, "Coach Prime" has landed 12 transfer portal commits.

Colorado Introduces Fernando Lovo

Lovo spoke on his journey to Boulder and his expectations for Colorado athletics during an introductory press conference on Monday.

"This is the flagship institution of a great state, and with that distinction comes responsibility, a responsibility to lead, to inspire and to serve the communities across this great state," Lovo said. "Colorado athletics will reflect the ambitions, values and pride of this university and of the people we represent.

"At the center of everything that we do will always be our student-athletes, supporting them academically, athletically, personally and in preparing them for life beyond sport. This place is defined by a proud history and traditions that connect generations of Buffs. They create identity, pride and a sense of belonging that is truly unique in college athletics."

Rick George's Comments On Fernando Lovo

George also shared some encouraging comments on Lovo and his commitment to Colorado athletics.

"Fernando is a home run hire and the perfect person to lead CU Athletics into this new era of college athletics," George said, per CU. "He brings an enthusiasm and an energy that is infectious and I know Buff Nation is going to love engaging with him. Most importantly, he's committed to the success of CU student-athletes in competition, in the classroom, and in life."