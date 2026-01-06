Takeaways From New Colorado Athletic Director Fernando Lovo's Introductory Press Conference

BOULDER — Amid his first full week on the job, new University of Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo spoke on his expectations, early priorities and other topics during an introductory press conference on Monday.

The 37-year-old former New Mexico athletic director was officially hired in late December and arrived in Boulder only days ago, becoming the seventh athletic director in school history. He'll work alongside and learn from predecessor Rick George this semester before taking the full reins ahead of the next academic year.

While speaking with local media members, Lovo also made clear his commitment to bringing championships to Colorado and was open about his approach to fundraising.

Below are five key takeaways from Lovo's introductory press conference:

Commitment To Fundraising

Fundraising, of course, will be key to Colorado's success in todays NIL (name, image and likeness) landscape.

"We're going to find innovative and creative ways to drive our revenue because I believe that we should be in the top 25 each and every year in the Learfield Cup," Lovo said.

The Learfield Cup is rewarded annually to the college program with the most athletic success.

Student-Athletes First

When asked about fundraising, Lovo was quick to bring up his desire to put student-athletes first with every initiative.

"Every decision that we're going to make is keeping our student athletes first, and I think it's for me to dive in with Rick and look at it in its entirety," Lovo said. "That's what I plan to do."

Destination Job

"This is an absolute destination place," Lovo said. "I know I'm the only the seventh athletic director in the history of Colorado athletics, and I think that speaks to what makes this institution so wonderful. The continuity over the years is a powerful statement, and it's one that resonated with me as I was exploring this opportunity."

Biggest Early Priorities

"The first 30, 60, 90 days are all about listening and learning," Lovo said. "One of the things, first and foremost, I plan to meet with every one of our staff and coaches individually and spend some really intentional time with them because I think you have to have relationships before there's anything else."

Lovo added that he'd like to become a known face in the community as he helps grow support for Colorado athletics.

"The other thing is getting our community engaged and excited," Lovo said. "I got to be out and about, shaking hands and just preaching the good word of Colorado athletics."

Championship Expectations

It may take a few years in certain sports, but Lovo believes Colorado has the foundation to win championships.

"I believe this is a brand where we can win championships across the board, and I think it's become increasingly more challenging in this new age of college athletics to have success holistically across your department," Lovo said. "But I'm resolute in my belief and my desire to have championships across all our sports. I really am looking forward to getting to work on that and finding creative and innovative solutions to provide us with a competitive edge over our opponents."