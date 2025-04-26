Cleveland Browns Mercifully End Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide In Fifth Round
After a historic slide into Day 3, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
During his two seasons with the Buffs, Sanders broke over 100 school records, including single-season passing yards (4,134), touchdowns (37) and completion percentage (74.0) in 2024. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and earned the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm as the nation's top quarterback.
Sanders' Saturday selection makes him the first former Colorado quarterback picked in the NFL Draft since 1997 when Koy Detmer went to the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round.
Sanders spent all four of his college seasons playing for his father and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. "Coach Prime" and Shedeur spent two years at Jackson State (2021-22) before moving to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season. With the Buffs, Shedeur started all but one game in two seasons and recently led CU to its first non-COVID bowl game since 2016.
Entering Thursday, Sanders was projected to land anywhere from No. 2 overall to even early in the second round. The New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers were also frequently linked to Sanders throughout the pre-draft process. However, those four and others passed on Sanders on Thursday and Friday.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible," Shedeur said after falling out of the first round, per Well Off Media. "I feel like this didn't happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, and we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
Shedeur joins a crowded quarterback room that also includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson and former Oregon star Dillon Gabriel, who was selected in the third round.
"I feel like I'm the No.1 quarterback and that's what I know," Sanders said after throwing in Colorado's pro day earlier this month. "But at the end of the day, I am not stuck on that, because it's about the situation. So, whatever situation and whatever franchise believes in me, and gives me the opportunity, I'll be excited to go. Wherever that falls, it doesn't really matter to me."
The Browns finished 3-14 last season under coach Kevin Stefanski and have reached the playoffs only three times this century.
Now, Sanders plans to help change the franchise.
"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said at the NFL scouting combine, per NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."
Shedeur may not be the only member of the Sanders family to hear their name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. Safety Shilo Sanders is also looking for an opportunity to begin his professional career.
Earlier in the draft, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick.
Other former Colorado players looking to be selected include wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard, linebacker LaVonta Bentley, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, defensive end BJ Green II, punter Mark Vassett and defensive tackles Chidozie Nwankwo and Shane Cokes.