Deion Sanders Reveals the Shedeur-Centered Reason Why He'll Never Leave For NFL

Colorado Buffaloes fans no longer need to worry about Deion Sanders leaving Boulder for an NFL head coaching job.

While Sanders has long made clear that he's never held much interest in coaching in the NFL, Colorado's leader doubled down on his loyalties Friday while appearing on ESPN's "First Take." Asked about potentially leaving CU for the pros, Sanders said that his son's slide in last April's draft has spoiled any possibility of him taking an NFL job.

After a dominant 2024 season at Colorado that helped him become a projected first-round pick, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was passed over multiple times by each NFL team before landing with the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. Theories related to why Shedeur fell are widespread, but the experience didn't leave his father particularly pleased with many NFL higher-ups.

"None whatsoever," Deion Sanders said of his NFL coaching interest. "(After) what transpired with my son last year, ain't no way in the world."

.@shaepeppler: "Is there anything that would get you to jump to the NFL?"



Deion Sanders was briefly linked to the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching vacancy last year, but he ultimately signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension with Colorado in March. Still, Sanders' name is often mentioned whenever an NFL head coaching job becomes available.

"I couldn't coach pro ball," Sanders said on his talk show, "We Got Time Today," last year. "That's why I say, I couldn't coach. I know it was cute, but I couldn't coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn't take it. As a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy (Aikman) and I, so there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough."

Shedeur earned the Browns' starting quarterback job in November and made the most out of his opportunity, throwing for 1,353 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven starts. Less than one year after falling to the fifth round, he was named to his first Pro Bowl as a replacement quarterback.

Meanwhile, "Coach Prime" led the Buffs to a 3-9 record last fall in his third season at Colorado.