Deion Sanders' Son Shilo Makes Surprise Visit To Kids At Colorado Youth Combine
Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders may not be a first round 2025 NFL Draft prospect like his brother Shedeur, but he still took the time out of his draft preparations to help out at the Zybek Sports youth combine. Sanders spent the last two seasons with the Buffaloes and is now working for a spot in the NFL.
Zybek Sports was founded in Boulder, Colorado in 2008. The company creates products that help analyze athletes’ performances. At the Zybek Sports Youth Combine, Sanders helped coach the young athletes and even donated money to the players during drills, adding to the motivation.
Sanders’ appearance was a surprise, demonstrating his character off the field. Sanders helped bring the energy and excitement to the event in Colorado. Sanders also posted about his time at the event on his YouTube.
“We wanted to do something to where it’s like, we pick out a kid, he calls another kid out, and we get their times, so whoever wins that gets 100 dollars,” Sanders said when explaining his plans.
Sanders took the time to give the athletes advice when it comes to recruitment. In six years of college football, Sanders played at three different schools before finishing his collegiate career with Colorado.
“I don’t know how the recruiting is now, but I think it’s a lot of seven-on-seven stuff now, but I’m not really sure. But back then I was going to a lot of camps. I played corner. I used to do good at the camps and then Shedeur actually used to film my videos for me,” Sanders said.
“Use your game, market it the right way, you know, and just get the attention of the scouts and college teams,” Sanders continued. “They just want to see you jump off the film, that’s it. It’s not gonna be hard though. You just go to these camps and show them in real life what you can do. But camps really help a lot.”
Sanders has privileges due to being the son of Deion Sanders and he is using it to help the local community. He brought a new sense of excitement to the young athletes and took the time to speak to them whether it was fun trash talk or genuine advice.
In 2024, Sanders had 67 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended. Sanders is not expected to be a high draft pick, likely a day three pick, perhaps even an undrafted free agent. Sanders did not participate in the recent Big 12 Pro Day but did play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
While attending the East-West Shrine Bowl, Sanders discussed the way he is being discussed in the media as a low draft pick.
“It does get aggravating whenever you put in that work, and you’re working on your craft, and [there’s] people just steadily destroying you,” Sanders said. “I just care about what the scouts think. I care about what Coach Prime thinks, what my family thinks, and I got a good circle around me, so I really don’t let that stuff affect me.”
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.