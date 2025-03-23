NFL Analyst Praises Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders' Toughness Before NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is approaching quickly and there is still much speculation on where Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will end up. Sanders’ draft stock has fluctuated, but he is still believed to be a top-ten pick.
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt recently spoke about his thoughts on Sanders on an episode of “Good Morning Football.” Brandt discussed how hard it can be for a young athlete to follow in their father’s footsteps.
“I am just so impressed that Shedeur is here, about to become an NFL starting quarterback because I look at the burden of being an icon’s son,” Brandt said. “It can eat a young person alive psychology because what we’re dealing with guys is not just another former NFL player’s son. We see those all the time.”
Brandt elaborated on why it is hard for Sanders to be the son of an NFL legend, Deion Sanders, but highlighted that they do not play the same position. There are many differences between Deion and Shedeur Sanders, and Brandt argues that is what should be highlighted. The differences are what stand out to Brandt the most.
“This is the son of one of the greatest athletes to ever live.” Brandt continued. “But I watch him stand in there and do these interviews, Shedeur, and you wouldn’t even know it. I watch him play football and I wouldn’t even think it because everyone tries so hard to see the similarities between Shedeur and Deion. I see the differences. Deion didn’t play quarterback.”
“Shedeur’s not giving himself nicknames like his dad. Shedeur doesn’t sign autographs with a dollar sign for the S like his dad. Shedeur didn’t win 11 games of each of his final two college seasons like his dad,” Brandt said to highlight the differences between Sanders and his dad.
Brandt used the opportunity when talking about the struggles of the Colorado quarterback to emphasize Sanders' toughness on the field.
“Shedeur was getting the hell kicked out of him on a 4-8 team that lost to Washington State by six touchdowns. Shedeur was leading the nation in sacks taken. Shedeur was sacked eight times in one game and he kept getting up every single time," Brandt said.
"When Shedeur lowered his shoulder on a safety on Arizona State, Shedeur said afterward, ‘That was really a scare tactic so they’re not gonna think anything sweet with me,'” Brandt said.
In 2024, Sanders recorded 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions and was sacked 42 times. Sanders’ toughness is a highlight of his play that NFL staff has pointed out. Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan has been open about Sanders being a tough player.
"The thing that stands out the most is his toughness," Callahan said. "He took some pretty big shots, and he kept rolling. He can stand in the pocket and deliver it."
Brandt finished his statement by highlighting how Sanders has handled this early fame. In doing so, he emphasized that Sanders is not just tough on the field, but mentally as well. Sanders could let the negativity affect him, but instead, he is confident.
“In an era of calling out nepo baby status and privilege, Shedeur Sanders has both and plays like he has neither. So if you don’t want him as your quarterback because you don’t like his arm strength, fine. But I don’t think there is a tougher dude in this draft. Tougher, mentally and physically than Shedeur Sanders,” Brandt said.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.