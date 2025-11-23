Deion Sanders Shares Special Moment With Son Shedeur Before First NFL Start
He may not have admitted it earlier this week, but Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders wasn't going to miss his son's first NFL start with the Cleveland Browns.
Only hours after falling to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday evening, "Coach Prime" traveled from Boulder to Nevada for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders' highly anticipated starting debut against the Las Vegas Raiders. With all eyes on the rookie signal-caller, Shedeur and his father shared a pregame hug and exchanged some words in the tunnel at Allegiant Stadium.
Shedeur, a fifth-round NFL Draft pick who spent his final two college seasons at Colorado, received the starting nod earlier this week with Dillon Gabriel still recovering from a concussion. In relief of Gabriel last Sunday, Shedeur completed 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards and an interception against the Baltimore Ravens.
“I like pressure in life, I’m just excited for everything,” Shedeur said, per the Browns. “I feel like I’m the guy. I know I’m the guy.”
In the Browns' first three drives against the Raiders, Shedeur completed 2-of-3 passes for eight yards. Running back Quinshon Judkins, a fellow rookie out of Ohio State, scored the Browns' first touchdown on an 8-yard direct snap.
As of this writing, Cleveland leads Las Vegas, 7-0, late in the first quarter.
Deion Sanders Attends Shedeur's First NFL Start
"Coach Prime" initially shared that he was unsure about attending his youngest son's first NFL start.
“Don’t know," Deion Sanders said Tuesday. "Haven’t made that decision as of yet. I’m so focused on what we have at hand. I’m not thinking about it, although I just got off the phone with him (Shedeur) a minute ago. I’m really focused on what we (Colorado) have at hand.”
After transferring from Jackson State to Colorado in December 2022, Shedeur threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns in two seasons with the Buffs. He led Colorado to nine wins last season before entering the NFL Draft and unexpectedly falling to the fifth round.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Fans React To Nate Landman's Massive NFL Contract Extension
MORE: Live Score Updates From Colorado Buffaloes' Final Home Game vs. Arizona State
MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Senior Night Loss to Arizona State
Joe Flacco began the season as Cleveland's starting quarterback and largely struggled before getting traded to the Cincinnati Bengals in October. Gabriel, a third-round draft pick from Oregon, had started the Browns' last six games, including last week's loss to Baltimore.