Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Fans React To Nate Landman's Massive NFL Contract Extension

After a challenging first few seasons in the NFL, former Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman was rewarded with a three-year contract extension by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. As expected, Colorado fans were thrilled about Landman's well-deserved deal.

Jack Carlough

Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell, wide receiver Dimitri Stanley, linebacker Nate Landman speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell, wide receiver Dimitri Stanley, linebacker Nate Landman speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman's resilience has been rewarded with a well-earned contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

As announced Saturday, Landman signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension to stay in Los Angeles. The fourth-year NFL linebacker began the season on a veteran minimum one-year deal, but has since rewarded the Rams with 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defended through 10 games.

"He has great emotional intelligence," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Landman on Friday, per ESPN. "He's a great competitor. I think our guys immediately earned the respect and just the way that he moves... I've really enjoyed continuing to get to know him and everything that he's about. It epitomizes what we want to be about."

Colorado Buffaloes Fans React Nate Landman NFL Contract Extension Details Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Sean McVay Football
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after the Seattle Seahawks missed a field goal with one second left in the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Landman spent his entire five-year college career in Boulder, leaving Colorado as the program's all-time leader in third-down stops (53). He also became the first-ever Buff to earn all-conference honors four times, and his 409 career tackles rank seventh in program history.

Still, Landman went undrafted in 2022 before signing an undrafted deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In three seasons there, he totaled 192 tackles, including seven for a loss, two sacks and six forced fumbles.

Colorado fans, of course, were thrilled to see Landman pick up a three-year deal on Saturday.

"Great Forever Buff"

Colorado Buffaloes Fans React Nate Landman NFL Contract Extension Details Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Sean McVay Football
Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman (53) reacts to a play in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado alum and TXSports Reporter Taylor Sadusky shared her admiration for Landman on social media, praising his dedication through a challenging past few years.

"A great forever Buff who battled adversity and turned performance into profit, so inspiring for both his collegiate and professional journey," Sadusky wrote on X.

Another Colorado fan wrote, "Nate Landman deserves this as much as anyone... Always been a dog."

MORE: What Deion Sanders Said About History With Arizona State Coach Kenny Dillingham

MORE: Shedeur Sanders’ Browns Start Is Changing Colorado NFL History

MORE: Advanced Analytics Predict Upset Chance Of Colorado vs. Arizona State

Emotional Senior Day Story

Colorado Buffaloes Fans React Nate Landman NFL Contract Extension Details Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Sean McVay Football
Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman (53) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DNVR's Ryan Koenigsberg shared an emotional story about an interaction he had with Landman following his Senior Day at Colorado in 2021. Early in the NIL (name, image and likeness) era, Landman signed a deal with DNVR.

"On his Senior Day, at the end of another tough season in which he was severely banged up, I went down to the sideline to thank him for pouring everything he had into being a Colorado Buffalo," Koenigsber wrote on X. "His eyes welled up, he gave me a hug and he said 'I’m sorry I couldn’t do more.'

"Anyone who watched him play at Colorado knows he gave us all he had but that attitude of 'what more could I have done' while the program around him was the problem is a big part of why I always believed if he could be healthy and get a real opportunity, he would be in the position he is in now. Congratulations @_Nate_Landman, you deserve it all."

Landman and the Rams will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football