Deion Sanders stands firm on 'Must be the Money' approach at Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes football team is riding high after an impressive 34-7 victory over Arizona, a game where their defense shone brightly. For the first time this season, the Buffs’ defense was able to dominate their opponents, recording seven sacks on the Arizona quarterback. This defensive performance set the tone for the game, showcasing a new level of intensity and cohesion from the Buffaloes. The overall effort of the Buffs football team showed their play was taken to another level with Jimmy Horn Jr , who played in the game and Travis Hunter for the second half before being sidelined because of his shoulder injury.
The grit shown by Horn Jr. and Hunter adds another layer of complexity to a conversation Coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, had with his team leading up to the game, particularly regarding NIL deals. Coach Prime has been vocal about the state of NIL in college football, often criticizing its impact on players and programs. In a 2022 social media post, he commented on how NIL has become a "pay-per-view" system, suggesting that when players are paid like professionals, they may begin to act like professionals—a reality that has made it difficult for some programs to keep pace.
In the evolving landscape of NIL, the Colorado Buffaloes have set a new standard for success. Partnering with SMAC Entertainment, the production company behind Coach Prime's documentary, Colorado blends media visibility with athlete compensation to the tune of $600,000 total, according to the Washington Post. This strategy has paid off, with players like Hunter and Shedeur Sanders earning substantial NIL income. Rather than depending on traditional booster support, Colorado leverages its media assets to enhance athletes' personal brands, positioning them as leaders in the NIL era and bridging the gap with more financially powerful schools. Their media-driven approach has proven highly effective.
Now, as the head coach of a Power Five program with access to significant resources, Sanders finds himself at the center of this conversation. NIL has provided programs like Colorado the means to attract top talent, but as Coach Prime hinted, it’s not a guaranteed path to success. His message to his team, however, transcends NIL: it’s about work ethic, personal responsibility, and preparing for life beyond football. His speech before the game highlighted the reality that for many athletes, their college careers—and the financial benefits they receive through NIL—won’t last forever. He challenged his players to ask themselves what their plan is once the checks stop coming in, once the NIL deals are gone, and once football is over.
Coach Prime’s message to his players is clear. NIL and financial benefits can’t substitute for hard work and commitment. He urged his team to focus on building a winning culture, warning that players who don’t buy into this mindset may need to seek opportunities elsewhere. As Colorado prepares for the early signing period and the opening of the transfer portal, Sanders is focused on creating a lasting culture of excellence, one that won’t tolerate mediocrity.
With some of Colorado’s premier players likely moving on to the NFL after this season, Sanders understands that the standard he is setting now will shape the program’s future. The expectations from fans, the coaching staff, and the players themselves will only continue to rise, and Coach Prime is determined to build a team that can live up to those expectations year after year. His vision for the Buffaloes goes beyond short-term success; it’s about instilling a long-term culture of winning and accountability.