Deion Sanders Steals Spotlight Coaching Flag Football Before Super Bowl LX

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders remains a fixture in football conversations with his influence spanning seamlessly from the college game to the NFL.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Before Super Bowl LX, Sanders served as head coach for internet star Druski’s flag football team in a celebrity matchup against music superstar J Balvin’s squad, coached by former NFL safety Ryan Clark.

While the final score favored Balvin’s team, the night unmistakably belonged to “Coach Prime,” whose presence, humor, and competitive instincts transformed a casual exhibition into viral must-see content.

Deion Sanders Takes Over the Broadcast

Oct 6, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NFL Network broadcasters Bill Cowher (left) and Deion Sanders react before a NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sanders wasted no time making his mark on the broadcast. During his pregame interview, he prominently displayed one of his new Nike Air Diamond Turf shoes on the commentator's desk in front of him, ensuring it stayed in frame as cameras rolled.

It was classic Prime Time, blending confidence, marketing expertise, and showmanship in a space that thrives on attention.

Ahead of kickoff, Sanders spoke positively about Druski while poking fun at Clark over quarterback Cam Newton’s pregame attire. The former NFL MVP arrived at warmups wearing shorts and cowboy boots, a look Sanders made sure didn't go unnoticed.

That playful tone carried into the game itself. Midway through the action, Druski began apologizing to Sanders, explaining that he was giving everything he had.

“No, you gave them everything you got,” Sanders responded, laughing.

Sanders continued to roast the comedian with the same blunt honesty that made him a viral internet sensation.

“I don’t know if anyone ever told you, but you’re horrible. There ain’t no way to sugarcoat it,” Sanders said. “If you played for me, I would take your NIL, your car keys, I would take everything.”

Coach Prime and Druski is hilarious 😂😂😂



“If you played for me I would take your NIL…Car Keys…I would take everything”



🎥 : @NFL



pic.twitter.com/cZBlZnOUoJ — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) February 8, 2026

The clip perfectly highlighted Sanders’ comedic personality and his ability to make light of the modern college football landscape, where NIL, branding, and personality now coexist alongside competition.

Viral Moments and Competitive Instincts

Feb 5, 1995; Honolulu, HI, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deion Sanders (24) runs with the ball during the 1995 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

One of the most surprising moments of the game came when a deflected pass floated directly toward Sanders as he stood in the end zone watching the play. In an instant, the Hall of Famer locked in, secured the catch, and briefly looked ready to take off in the opposite direction.

Whether it was a playful nod to the cameras or decades of instinct briefly resurfacing, the moment added another layer to an already entertaining night.

Throughout the contest, Sanders remained animated — coaching, reacting, and bantering with the players and the broadcast crew. His energy, reactions, and sideline engagement gave the game a sense of status and intrigue, bolstering the celebrity spectacle.

Still, even in a celebrity exhibition game, Sanders' competitive edge never fully switched off, a trait that's defined his coaching approach since arriving in Boulder.

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Keeping Colorado Relevant

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite having longtime friend and fellow coach Michael Vick at quarterback, "Coach Prime" and Team Druski fell 50–40 to Clark and J Balvin’s squad, led by Newton.

After the game, Sanders brushed off the loss with laughter.

“Druski was horrible, a few of my players,” Sanders said, laughing. “I’m just joking. We had a good time. We had fun, we played hard.”

Moments like these continue to keep Colorado visible during an important transition period. Even after a 3–9 season, Sanders remains a national talking point, keeping Colorado relevant while the program works to translate visibility into wins.

As Colorado moves toward year four of Sanders' tenure, his presence still extends far beyond Boulder. From college football to NFL events and viral moments online, "Coach Prime" continues to ensure the Buffaloes remain part of the national conversation, no matter the stage.