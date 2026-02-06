Deion Sanders Reveals True Feelings Towards San Francisco 49ers and Giants

Although he only spent about one year there, the city of San Francisco holds a special place in Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' heart.

Over 20 years after winning a championship with the San Francisco 49ers and later playing in 52 games for the San Francisco Giants, the Pro Football Hall of Famer is back in the Bay Area for Super Bowl LX. It didn't take long for the nostalgia to hit, either, as Deion Sanders Jr. documented his father reflecting on his time in San Francisco.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"Memories, memories, memories," Deion Sanders said, per Well Off Media. "People don't really know this, but I played football in this city and I played baseball in this city... This city's always been dear to me because it birthed me my first Super Bowl and validated me, put a stamp on me. To all my teammates, I love y'all, I appreciate y'all. I definitely couldn't have done it without your help. You all was like that."

In his lone season with the 49ers in 1994, Sanders totaled a career-best three pick-sixes and was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year. The 49ers' 49-26 win over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX remains the greatest highlight, however.

Jan 29, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders (21) in action against the San Diego Chargers during Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium. San Francisco defeated San Diego 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Sanders also gave some love to his former 49ers teammates and coaches.

"I love me some Ray Rhodes, that was our DC (defensive coordinator)," Sanders said. "Tom Holmoe, he was the AD at BYU, I think he just retired. He was my DBs coach the year we won the Super Bowl. Eric Davis, Merton Hanks, Tim McDonald, those are my dawgs, man. It was probably the best secondary in the NFL that year by far."

Deion Sanders Reflects on Season With Barry Bonds

Unknown Date; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco Giants outfielder DEION SANDERS in action during the 1995 season at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Sanders then spent the second half of the 1995 MLB season with the Giants, batting .285 with five home runs and eight stolen bases. Although it was another short stint, he remains grateful for the time he spent playing alongside Barry Bonds, who hit 33 of his MLB career-record 762 home runs that season.

"I was blessed to play with the greatest baseball player to ever lace 'em up, and that was Barry Bonds," Sanders said. "Still to this day, it's a travesty of what y'all are doing to him. He had three MVPs before we even accused him of anything (steroid use). That's unbelievable. I've never seen a baseball player like that."

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Back in Boulder, the Buffs are navigating winter workouts under strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, who joined Sanders' staff early last year. Colorado's fourth spring football camp of the "Coach Prime" era is expected to begin in mid-March.

First, the football world will pause for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. MT on NBC.