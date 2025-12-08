Deion Sanders Surprises in Pregame Interaction with Son Shedeur Sanders

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has long made a point of saying he does not use cuss words, on the field or off it. That personal standard has become part of the identity he has brought to the Colorado Buffaloes, where players and staff are used to a head coach who can be blunt without resorting to four‑letter words.

So when video emerged from Cleveland showing Coach Prime on the sideline before one of Shedeur Sanders’ best NFL performances, appears to let out a rare expletive while praising his son, it stood out for how unusual it was.

🔥 Shedeur. Coach Prime Brings Out the Best in #12 💛



"You ok? That's some legendary s**t" https://t.co/j59pMDWIBo pic.twitter.com/SWmpaNkp7W — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) December 7, 2025

The clip, recorded before the Browns’ 31–29 loss to the Tennessee Titans, shows Sanders bundled in a jacket on a cold December evening as he leans in toward Shedeur near the bench. Viewers noted what sounded like, “You OK? That’s some legendary s**t,” with Sanders half-covering his mouth with his collar as he spoke.

The reaction came before Shedeur completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns, added a rushing score and posted a 97.7 passer rating, marking the most productive outing of his rookie season. For a coach who routinely tells interviewers he stopped cussing in the mid‑1980s, the brief departure from his rule emphasizes the magnitude of the moment with his son.

A Different Kind Of Sideline For Coach Prime

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders’ stance on profanity has become part of the Colorado Buffaloes’ culture. He has told stories about growing up around “good cussing” and deciding as a young pro that he wanted to be different, that he could demand accountability without leaning on four‑letter words. Defensive backs and receivers in Boulder have joked that it can be even more intimidating when Coach Prime is calm and direct, because they know nothing is being said just for show.​

Players say that approach filters down into meetings and the locker room. When Sanders does raise his voice, it stands out. When he chooses humor or a story instead of a tirade, it tends to land. That is part of why the Cleveland clip is so endearing. It does not contradict his message as much as it confirms how abnormal the moment was. If anything, it underlines how rare it is to see him say anything like that, which might be why he wanted to hide it.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Recruiting Win With 4-Star Brothers

MORE: Why a Transfer Portal Reunion with Dylan Edwards Would Boost Colorado’s Offense

MORE: Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Delivers Important Message To Fans

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

Coach Prime As A Dad And Builder

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech. | Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seeing Sanders on the Browns sideline illustrates the balancing act he has lived these past few weeks. He is both the face of the Buffaloes program and a father with a son as a starting NFL quarterback. In the same week he’s signing recruits and meeting with a new offensive coordinator for 2026, all the while boarding flights to watch Shedeur’s starts in Cleveland.

Colorado's Own Story

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) following his third quarter touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the Colorado Buffaloes, there is also a practical angle. As recruiting is now heating up for 2026, they are going to be convincing quarterbacks, receivers and offensive linemen that Boulder is a place where they can grow, even coming off a 3–9 year. Highlighting Shedeur’s early NFL success and the way his father reacts to it, just might give the staff another story to lean on with families and high school coaches.

Watching Coach Prime’s guard drop for a split second humanizes a figure who often feels larger than life around the program. The message underneath was simple, as the stage Shedeur is stepping into feels special, even to a man who has seen almost everything football can offer.