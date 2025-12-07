Kevin Stefanski Addressed Browns’ Decision to Sit Shedeur Sanders on Failed Conversion
Despite Shedeur Sanders having the hot hand, the rookie quarterback was watching from the sidelines as the Browns attempted a game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter against the Titans.
Cleveland’s comeback attempt came up short after Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick play on the two-point conversion. The Browns went out in the Wildcat formation, which took the ball out of Sanders’s hands and instead put rookie running back Quinshon Judkins in charge of receiving the snap. The play was disastrously unsuccessful, and the Browns ended up losing, 31–29.
After the game, Stefanski was asked about that play, and in particular his decision to take Sanders out of the game. He took responsibility for the failed conversion, though he didn’t elaborate much on why Sanders wasn’t on the field.
“Obviously, (it) did not go as we thought it would,” Stefanski said, who said it was his call to run the trick play.
When asked why he subbed Sanders out, Stefanski said, “It’s a two-point play. Didn’t come through on our first two-point play, got to the second two-point play, we didn’t come through.”
Sanders was dealing during Sunday’s game, his second NFL start. He completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and also rushed for a touchdown, too.
Even while his quarterback was having a career game, Stefanski elected to go into the Wildcat formation with the game on the line, and it cost the Browns. He took ownership of the decision to run that play, though didn’t elaborate much on why Sanders wasn’t in the game for that crucial moment.