Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Makes Triumphant Return After Heart Surgery
BOULDER — Lost in the chaos at quarterback, defensive back Makari Vickers made his Colorado Buffaloes debut on Saturday, only six months after undergoing heart surgery.
Vickers, a transfer from Oklahoma, saw limited action as an extra defensive back in dime packages but performed well in a 31-7 win over the Delaware Blue Hens. After missing spring football due to his recovery, the sophomore appeared comfortable throughout, recording a pass breakup in the first quarter and later a quarterback hurry.
Deion Sanders Reacts To Makari Vickers' Debut
According to coach Deion Sanders, Vickers could work his way into a starting role if he continues to impress.
“It was tremendous to see him out there," Sanders said. "He's been working his butt off. He's pushing to start, too. He ain't playing. We put the other corners on alert that this kid is coming to play. He ain't coming to sit. He had a great, great, great week of practice. I look forward to him being in more packages, as his capabilities help us tremendously. I'm proud of him tremendously, man. I really am."
Fellow safeties Carter Stoutmire, Ben Finneseth and Tawfiq Byard are also in the mix at safety, but none have proven indispensable through two games. Plus, Nickel Preston Hodge struggled on Saturday, possibly opening the door for more Vickers. At the second cornerback spot, RJ Johnson, Teon Parks and Tyrecus Davis remain question marks as well.
"These guys are learning," Sanders said of his defensive backs. "They're learning our way, how we do things, and what we want from that secondary."
During spring camp, cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis spoke on the importance of Vickers to Colorado's secondary.
"He brings a lot of versatility to our secondary," Mathis said in April. "He can play on the outside as a corner, he can go back and play safety, and we also got him playing some nickel. I'm excited to see him on the grass."
Makari Vickers' Road To Colorado
Vickers spent his first two college seasons at Oklahoma, recording nine tackles and one pass breakup in 12 games played. The Florida native missed four games as a true freshman due to injury, but bounced back the following year before transferring to Colorado.
A four-star prospect coming out of Robert F. Munroe Day School in Havana, Vickers tallied 63 total tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception as a senior before making his way to Oklahoma.
"He's a guy that, coming out of high school, was a great player," Mathis said. "I think he got caught up with some injuries down in Oklahoma, but he's a good player."
Expect Vickers to see more action in Friday's Big 12 Conference opener against the Houston Cougars.