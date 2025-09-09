Deion Sanders To Break Silence on Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition
BOULDER — The stakes are now a little higher for the Colorado Buffaloes as they prepare for their Big 12 Conference opener against the Houston Cougars.
In a conference that appears wide open, Friday's week 3 matchup at Houston gives Colorado an important opportunity to begin Big 12 play on the right foot against a beatable Cougars squad. Although Houston has taken great strides since winning four games last year, these are the types of games that coach Deion Sanders must win to keep Colorado on track.
Ahead of Colorado's Big 12 opener, "Coach Prime" will hold his weekly press conference on Tuesday in Boulder. Before speaking to the media, reports of the Buffaloes starting quarterback Ryan Staub over Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis surfaced. What will Sanders have to say about Colorado's quarterback battle?
This article will be updated throughout Sanders' pre-Houston press conference:
Ryan Staub To Start?
Third-year Buff Ryan Staub made a very strong case to assume Colorado's starting quarterback job in a breakout game against Delaware on Saturday, throwing for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
“I had a dream, and I saw something, and I just wanted to chase it," Staub said after CU's 31-7 win over Delaware. "I love being here, I love playing for Coach Prime, and I’m just so blessed I got the opportunity. All I needed was that opportunity, and we got more work to do.”
Meanwhile, Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has struggled to unlock Kaidon Salter's full potential, and Julian Lewis may be headed toward a redshirt.
MORE: Three Key Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Statement Win Over Delaware
MORE: Quarterback Julian Lewis Makes History But Underwhelms In First Colorado Buffaloes Drives
MORE: How No Rookie Reps Could Shape Colorado Star Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Future
MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ryan Staub's Breakout Game, Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Ryan Staub Turns Heads in Win Over Delaware
Closer Look At Houston Cougars
Led by second-year coach Willie Fritz, the Houston Cougars are 2-0 after beating Stephen F. Austin and Rice to begin the season. Quarterback Conner Weigman, a transfer from Texas A&M, has so far fit in well with his new team, throwing for 347 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the two wins.
Defensively, the Cougars totaled three interceptions, five sacks and two forced fumbles in their first two games, albeit against lesser competition.