What Deion Sanders' Quarterback Decision Means For Colorado's Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter
On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the Colorado Buffaloes will start quarterback Ryan Staub against the Houston Cougars on Friday night. Staub stole the spotlight in Colorado's win against Delaware, and many expected Colorado coach Deion Sanders to name Staub the starter over fellow Buffaloes signal-callers Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
What does this decision mean for Salter and Lewis and their respective futures in Boulder?
Kaidon Salter Impact
Salter transferred to Colorado in the offseason, presumably with expectations of leading the Buffaloes offense. Now, what is next for the transfer quarterback?
Salter will have exhausted his eligibility after this season, and he used his redshirt season during his freshman year at Liberty, where Salter spent the first four years of his college career. He is likely to test NFL waters, but if Salter cannot win the starting job at Colorado, can he expect to earn an NFL roster spot?
However, not all hope is lost for Salter. Sanders and the Colorado coaching staff quickly decided to make changes after Salter's first appearance of the season against Georgia Tech, and "Coach Prime" could have an equally short leash on Staub.
Staub flashed in his limited possessions against Delaware, but can he have success against Big 12 opponents? Fans might wonder why Sanders chose to start the year with Salter over Staub, especially with "Coach Prime" revealing what he's seen from Staub in practice over the years.
“I saw what I’ve been seeing in practice for the last few years. This is who he is, it’s who he’s always been. He just needed opportunity. That’s all he needed," Sanders said after the win over Delaware.
Julian Lewis Impact
If Staub holds onto the starting job for the rest of 2025, what does that mean for prized quarterback recruit Julian Lewis? The former top recruit saw the field against Delaware, but he looked the part of a true freshman.
However, if Lewis was expecting to take over the offense after Salter bridges the gap from former Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders to Lewis, there might be a new plan in Boulder, Colorado.
Staub is only in his redshirt sophomore season, meaning he has two potential seasons of eligibility left after the 2025 season. Will Lewis stick around to compete with Staub for the starting job?
Lewis was one of the few players that Sanders brought to Big 12 Media Days in Texas, signaling that the young quarterback was already a potential star. While at Big 12 Media Days, "Coach Prime" said that he brought both quarterbacks because he hadn't yet made a decision. Now, it looks like Sanders should have brought his third quarterback, Staub, as well.
Colorado currently has an intriguing quarterback situation, and the Buffaloes might not get any clarity anytime soon.