Brennan Marion Brings Perfect Mentality To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

One of the biggest moves of the Colorado Buffaloes' offseason so far has been the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion spent the 2025 season as the head coach of Sacramento State, now looking to help turn around the Buffaloes' offense.

Marion recently opened up while speaking with Adam Breneman on “Next Up With Adam,” about what has helped him rise as a coach and earn the position of Colorado offensive coordinator.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

“Every day it’s an interview, you’re fighting your ass off to prove that you should be here. That’s just the reality of college football. Being truly yourself and honest, I think that’s what’s made me a true player’s coach,” Marion said. “We just try to give these kids the absolute truth.”

“I think that’s hurt me sometimes in my career because other coaches don’t typically like that, for a guy to be just himself and open and brash like that. But, that’s me and all I can be,” Marion continued.

Marion is joining the program at a critical time. The Buffaloes finished the 2025 season 3-9 and need a big turnaround next year. Colorado is also set to lose key players through the NCAA Transfer Portal. One of the biggest losses is wide receiver Omarion Miller, who could have played a key role on the offense under Marion.

With a young quarterback set to lead the team next fall, having a coach like Marion who will be honest with the players could be a key to success.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

How Brennan Marion's Mindset Is Similar To Deion Sanders

With Marion opening up about being both unapologetically himself and honest with the players, he shares similarities with Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Whether it be as an NFL player or as the Colorado coach, Sanders has always stayed true to himself. While Sanders being outspoken could cause controversy, he has never changed. Now, Sanders is gaining an offensive coordinator who shares a similar mindset.

MORE: Colorado Gets Hit With Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet

MORE: Michael Irvin Gets Real On Blame Surrounding Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Deion Sanders Faces Recruiting Problem After Omarion Miller Transfer News

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Both Sanders and Marion are also honest with their players, which can help hold the team accountable as the program seeks major improvement in 2026. As they look to improve upon a 3-9 record, Marion and Sanders will want to field a team of players who will put in the work each week to better the team.

With new players set to take the field next season, instilling a strong mindset in the athletes and ensuring they hold themselves accountable could be a key to success.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It is also notable that, as Marion has a similar mindset to Sanders, the offensive coordinator once shared that he looked up to the Colorado coach. Across Marion’s social media, before taking the position at Colorado, he voiced his support for Sanders and the team.

While Marion being unapologetically himself could ruffle feathers at other programs, he may fit right in with Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

How Brennan Marion Can Help Turn Colorado’s Offense Around

With news of Miller announcing his intentions of entering the transfer portal, the Buffaloes will lose a talented wide receiver who could have been a major part of the offense.

While losing Miller is a tough blow, the Buffaloes have only lost one offensive player to the portal so far, which does help the transition into the 2026 season. Marion’s “Go-Go” offense could be the biggest factor in turning Colorado around next season.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Julian Lewis will enter his second season with the Buffaloes, and through limited playing time, he demonstrated his high potential. He passed for just 589 yards and four touchdowns, but Lewis made some explosive plays in his four-game appearances.

With preparations to be the team’s starter and Marion as the offensive coordinator, Lewis can take a big step up and lead the Buffaloes' offense to success and find consistency on the field.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES