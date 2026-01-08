Buffs Beat

Where Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Class Ranks Nationally Amid Recruiting Splurge

Amid an impressive surge of commitments, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes own one of the highest-ranked transfer portal classes in college football.
Jack Carlough|
Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 roster is coming together quickly as coach Deion Sanders has so far added over 20 transfers since the portal officially opened last Friday.

While they've also lost over 30 pieces, the Buffs have reloaded nicely with a well-rounded group of mostly former Group of Five/FCS players. Colorado's incoming transfer class most notably features eight defensive linemen/EDGE rushers, three offensive playmakers from Sacramento State, two proven linebackers and others who will make an impact next season.

Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Class Ranks Nationally Recruiting College Football Portal Deion Sanders Commitments Big 12 Visit
Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With work still left to be done, Colorado's transfer portal class currently ranks No. 22 nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State owns the nation's best transfer portal class with 24 commits, followed by No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 3 LSU.

It became clear early in this recruiting cycle that "Coach Prime" is prioritizing lower-level Division I transfers with ample experience over unproven Power Four transfers. As of this writing, only five of Colorado's 22 transfer commits come from Power Four schools, including former Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas.

Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Class Ranks Nationally Recruiting College Football Portal Deion Sanders Commitments Big 12 Visit
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sander opened up about Colorado's recruiting spree earlier this week on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run."

“These guys, they're going to get what they gonna get because they deserve it. If they deserve it, then we going to give it to them,” Sanders said. “They ain’t here about no bag. They're here about playing the game of football at its highest level. And then they know what comes with that.”

Big 12 Conference Transfer Class Rankings

Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Class Ranks Nationally Recruiting College Football Portal Deion Sanders Commitments Big 12 Visit
Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Colorado's transfer portal class ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference. Only Oklahoma State and Iowa State have so far landed more transfer commitments than the Buffs.

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys (29 commits)
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders (13)
3. Arizona State Sun Devils (11)
4. Colorado Buffaloes (22)
5. Baylor Bears (9)
6. Iowa State Cyclones (31)
7. Houston Cougars (10)
8. Kansas Jayhawks (14)
9. Kansas State Wildcats (14)
10. West Virginia Mountaineers (14)
11. Utah Utes (6)
12. Cincinnati Bearcats (7)
13. TCU Horned Frogs (7)
14. UCF Knights (13)
15. Arizona Wildcats (5)
16. BYU Cougars (1)

MORE: Why Deion Sanders To Cleveland Isn’t As Far-Fetched As It Sounds

MORE: Urban Meyer Sends Strong Message About Colorado New Athletic Director

MORE: Colorado Receiver Leaves Amid Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Overhaul

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Complete Look At Colorado's Transfer Portal Class

Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Class Ranks Nationally Recruiting College Football Portal Deion Sanders Commitments Big 12 Visit
Nov 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado's 22-member transfer portal class features 14 defensive players and eight on the offensive side of the ball.

  • Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio)
  • Running Back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State)
  • EDGE Yamil Talib (Charlotte)
  • EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)
  • Running Back Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State)
  • Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State)
  • EDGE Balansama Kamara (Albany)
  • Defensive Lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)
  • Safety Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State)
  • EDGE Toby Anene (North Dakota State)
  • EDGE Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)
  • Defensive Tackle Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)
  • Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper (Tulane)
  • Linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green)
  • Linebacker Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State)
  • Cornerback Justin Eaglin (James Madison)
  • Cornerback Cree Thomas (Notre Dame)
  • Offensive Lineman Taj White (Rutgers)
  • Wide Receiver Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State)
  • Quarterback Isaac Wilson (Utah)
  • Offensive Tackle Jayven Richardson (Missouri)
  • Linebacker Liona Lefau (Texas)
Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football