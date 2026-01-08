Where Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Class Ranks Nationally Amid Recruiting Splurge

The Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 roster is coming together quickly as coach Deion Sanders has so far added over 20 transfers since the portal officially opened last Friday.

While they've also lost over 30 pieces, the Buffs have reloaded nicely with a well-rounded group of mostly former Group of Five/FCS players. Colorado's incoming transfer class most notably features eight defensive linemen/EDGE rushers, three offensive playmakers from Sacramento State, two proven linebackers and others who will make an impact next season.

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With work still left to be done, Colorado's transfer portal class currently ranks No. 22 nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State owns the nation's best transfer portal class with 24 commits, followed by No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 3 LSU.

It became clear early in this recruiting cycle that "Coach Prime" is prioritizing lower-level Division I transfers with ample experience over unproven Power Four transfers. As of this writing, only five of Colorado's 22 transfer commits come from Power Four schools, including former Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sander opened up about Colorado's recruiting spree earlier this week on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run."

“These guys, they're going to get what they gonna get because they deserve it. If they deserve it, then we going to give it to them,” Sanders said. “They ain’t here about no bag. They're here about playing the game of football at its highest level. And then they know what comes with that.”

Big 12 Conference Transfer Class Rankings

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Colorado's transfer portal class ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference. Only Oklahoma State and Iowa State have so far landed more transfer commitments than the Buffs.

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys (29 commits)

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders (13)

3. Arizona State Sun Devils (11)

4. Colorado Buffaloes (22)

5. Baylor Bears (9)

6. Iowa State Cyclones (31)

7. Houston Cougars (10)

8. Kansas Jayhawks (14)

9. Kansas State Wildcats (14)

10. West Virginia Mountaineers (14)

11. Utah Utes (6)

12. Cincinnati Bearcats (7)

13. TCU Horned Frogs (7)

14. UCF Knights (13)

15. Arizona Wildcats (5)

16. BYU Cougars (1)

Complete Look At Colorado's Transfer Portal Class

Nov 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado's 22-member transfer portal class features 14 defensive players and eight on the offensive side of the ball.