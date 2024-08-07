Deion Sanders upset Colorado players "loafing" in front of NFL scouts
Deion Sanders wasn't happy with the effort from his players and wanted to let it be known on Tuesday. The Colorado Buffaloes coach pulled the core group of defenders in during drills with a simple message.
"For all you guys claiming you want to go pro, there's at least six scouts here and you're loafing," Sanders said via Well Off Media. "There's at least six scouts here. What they saying about you right now? They watching every darn thing you do."
The reminder was enough to spark a fire for players. Coach Prime continued practice with Shedeur Sanders guiding the offense on a few successful drives. One of the rising stars of the group is no doubt receiver LaJohntay Wester. The FAU transfer breaks out every time the camera has him in the frame. He's also one of the key players to watch for the Buffs going into the season.
Outside of the NFL scouts in attendance at practice, Colorado legend Daniel Graham got to talk to the tight end group about expectations going forward. The former Super Bowl champion gave a few pointers, along with some wisdom during his rare appearance. He's one of the alumni to pop up on campus this year.
NFL scout believes Jerry Jones plans to dump Dak for "Prime Effect" in Dallas
Today was the first day back to normal activities without having to meet with the media. Colorado stands at three week before the start of the 2024 season. It's crunch time for the Buffs before facing FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29.