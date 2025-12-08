SI

New Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Doing Watch Celebration in Defender’s Face

Sanders’ signature celebration was all the rave in the Browns’ loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Mike Kadlick

Shedeur Sanders went right up to Jeffery Simmons to do his watch celebration.
Shedeur Sanders went right up to Jeffery Simmons to do his watch celebration. / Screenshot via @dalvinthetruth on X
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders put on a show for Browns fans on Sunday, throwing for 364 yards and accounting for four total touchdowns in what was eventually a 31–29 loss to the Titans.

Throughout the game, the signal-caller's signature watch celebration became subject to plenty of trolling from the Tennessee defense, who flashed their wrists to the Cleveland fans in attendance after forcing a fourth-quarter turnover. Star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons did the same after sacking Sanders on the same drive.

Sanders capped his historic game on Sunday with what could have been a game-tying drive—before being taken off the field on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt—by dropping a dime of a touchdown pass to fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

A new video circulating on social media shows that as Sanders went to celebrate with his teammates, he took a detour to track down Simmons and hit his celly right in front of him. Check it out:

Savage stuff from the fifth-round pick.

Unfortunately, the Browns couldn’t get the job done and now sit at 3–10 on the 2025 season. They’ll take on the Bears—one of the league's better defenses—next week in Chicago at 1 p.m. ET.

We’ll see if Sanders can keep up the momentum.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

