New Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Doing Watch Celebration in Defender’s Face
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders put on a show for Browns fans on Sunday, throwing for 364 yards and accounting for four total touchdowns in what was eventually a 31–29 loss to the Titans.
Throughout the game, the signal-caller's signature watch celebration became subject to plenty of trolling from the Tennessee defense, who flashed their wrists to the Cleveland fans in attendance after forcing a fourth-quarter turnover. Star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons did the same after sacking Sanders on the same drive.
Sanders capped his historic game on Sunday with what could have been a game-tying drive—before being taken off the field on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt—by dropping a dime of a touchdown pass to fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr.
A new video circulating on social media shows that as Sanders went to celebrate with his teammates, he took a detour to track down Simmons and hit his celly right in front of him. Check it out:
Savage stuff from the fifth-round pick.
Unfortunately, the Browns couldn’t get the job done and now sit at 3–10 on the 2025 season. They’ll take on the Bears—one of the league's better defenses—next week in Chicago at 1 p.m. ET.
We’ll see if Sanders can keep up the momentum.