Fantasy Studs and Duds NFL Week 14: Shedeur Sanders Lights It Up in Browns’ Loss

The rookie quarterback erupted with a four-touchdown performance in Cleveland’s narrow loss to the Titans. Plus, Josh Allen put the Bills on his back in their comeback win.

Gilberto Manzano

Shedeur Sanders scored four touchdowns in the Browns’ 31–29 loss to the Titans.
Shedeur Sanders scored four touchdowns in the Browns’ 31–29 loss to the Titans. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
I know this is not the time of year to be a grinch, but I hate, hate, HATE byes in Week 14.  Actually,  I loathe entirely bye weeks during the regular-season finale in most fantasy leagues.

Imagine needing a win to clinch a playoff spot, but having to do it without running back Christian McCaffrey or quarterback Drake Maye because the 49ers and Patriots are off one week into December. Let’s fix this next year, real football decision-makers. 

On the bright side, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs came through again for his fantasy managers, reaching another milestone in his three-touchdown performance against the Cowboys. Detroit and Dallas combined for 74 points in Thursday night’s shootout, but wide receiver George Pickens was nowhere to be found, cooling off at the worst time for his fantasy managers. 

As for a shocking outcome, Shedeur Sanders’s Browns and Cam Ward’s Titans had an entertaining matchup in Week 14. Maybe not as good as Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen in the snow, but still a drama-filled battle in Cleveland. 

This story will be updated throughout the day. Points from Sleeper PPR standard
scoring format.

Here are the studs and duds from NFL Week 14.

Studs

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Fantasy points: 44.84

Stats: 22-of-28, 251 yards, 3 TDs; nine carries, 78 yards, TD

Allen put the Bills on his back during an epic comeback victory against the Bengals. The reigning MVP has cracked 40 points three times this season. He brushed off consecutive subpar performances for his lofty standards.  

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

Fantasy points: 31.36

Stats: 25-of-36, 284 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Burrow had an ugly fourth quarter in his snow duel with Allen, but he still threw four touchdowns—credit to those who stashed Burrow on their IR spots for most of the season.  

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars

Fantasy points: 21.20

Stats: 20 carries, 74 yards, 2 TDs; one catch, eight yards

Etienne set the tone in the Jaguars’ statement win over the Colts, scoring two early touchdowns. The productive running back has scored at least 20 points in two of his past three outings. 

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Cowboys

Fantasy points: 27.50

Stats: 13 targets, nine catches, 115 yards, TD

Dak Prescott leaned heavily on Flournoy because CeeDee Lamb sustained a concussion in the second half, and Pickens was a no-show vs. the Lions. However, Flournoy’s stellar performance wasn’t beneficial for the fantasy community because he was only started by 1% of Sleeper users.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

Fantasy points: 37.00

Stats: 12 carries, 43 yards, 3 TDs; seven catches, 77 yards

Gibbs only saw 12 carries, but that was enough to find the end zone three times. Detroit’s electric running back has recorded at least three total touchdowns in three of his past five games. Gibbs will likely lead many fantasy managers to championships in the coming weeks. 

Jahmyr Gibbs helped the Lions to a 44–30 win over the Cowboys.
Jahmyr Gibbs helped the Lions to a 44–30 win over the Cowboys. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Fantasy points: 27.20

Stats: 11 targets, six catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs

Higgins was Burrow’s favorite target during the high-scoring affair in the snow in Buffalo. The stud wide receiver had two clutch touchdowns, including a 25-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

Fantasy points: 31.10

Stats: 25 carries, 161 yards, 2 TDs

Hello, Pollard. Where has that been all season? The Titans’ running back ended a five-game slide of scoring less than 10 points. This was the first time Pollard reached 20 points this season. He was only started by 25% of Sleeper users. 

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns

Fantasy points: 40.46

Stats: 23-of-42, 364 yards, 3 TDs, INT; three carries, 29 yards, 1 TD

Surprise, surprise. Sanders erupted with a four-touchdown performance in the narrow loss to Ward’s Titans. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made the strange decision to remove Sanders from the field on the failed two-point conversion that would have likely sent the game to overtime. Expect Sanders to be a popular waiver wire pickup next week. 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Fantasy points: 28.10

Stats: 10 targets, seven catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs

Smith-Njigba made up for his rare dud last week, finding the end zone twice in Sunday’s win against the Falcons. It was a bit concerning when the two teams were locked into a 3–3 matchup for most of the first half, but the fireworks picked up for Seattle in the final two quarters.

Duds

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Fantasy points: 10.20

Stats: Eight targets, five catches, 44 yards; one carry, eight yards

Chase didn’t see much action in the snow bowl against the Bills. He’s been quiet for much of the second half of the season, only surpassing 11 points once in his past four outings. 

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

Fantasy points: 2.72

Stats: 9-of-20, 78 yards, INT; four carries, 16 yards

It’s been a rough year for Daniels, who reinjured his left elbow, which sidelined him for three games in November. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has only played seven games this season. 

Jayden Daniels left the Commanders’ ugly 31–0 loss to the Vikings early.
Jayden Daniels left the Commanders’ ugly 31–0 loss to the Vikings early. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

Fantasy points: 3.50

Stats: Nine targets, two catches, 15 yards

It’s time to bench Egbuka for the rest of the season. The rookie receiver had a blazing start to his career, but he’s only reached double digits once in his past eight games. 

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Fantasy points: 4.30

Stats: 14 carries, 43 yards

Hall was a nonfactor in the Jets’ ugly loss to the Dolphins. He had consecutive respectable outings against the Ravens and Falcons, but couldn’t establish a rhythm against the Dolphins. 

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Fantasy points: 3.10

Stats: Four targets, two catches, 11 yards

Well, J.J. McCarthy had a strong performance vs. the Commanders, but that didn’t translate to a bounce-back outing from Jefferson. The star receiver hasn’t cracked 10 points since Week 11 against Chicago. 

Chris Olave, WR, Saints

Fantasy points: 6.00

Stats: Five targets, three catches, 30 yards

Surprisingly, the Saints beat the Buccaneers with minimal contributions from Olave. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough did most of his damage with his legs, scoring two rushing touchdowns.  

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

Fantasy points: 8.70

Stats: Nine targets, five catches, 37 yards

Somehow, Pickens was a nonfactor despite the Cowboys racking up 30 points and 417 total yards against the Lions. He was criticized for his lack of effort Thursday night, and rightfully so, due to poor route running and failing to break up a Prescott interception.  

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

Fantasy points: 9.40

Stats: 20 carries, 86 yards; two catches, eight yards

Robinson probably should never be benched, but there was plenty of consideration here because of the opponent and the Falcons’ dire offensive situation. Those who rolled the dice on benching Robinson were rewarded. He had a rough outing against the Seahawks’ stout defense, with no touchdowns and one costly fumble. 

