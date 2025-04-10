Buffs Beat

What’s The Drama With Shedeur Sanders’ Patting The Football Before NFL Draft?

As the NFL Draft draws near, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is again making headlines — this time over a surprisingly specific critique from NFL players, fans, and analysts alike. Is patting the football a problem for Sanders?

Ben Armendariz

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility.
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
The buzz began after Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day, when New York Jets safety Andre Cisco posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy.”

The comment refers to Sanders' habit of tapping the football before throwing it, a motion some view as a mechanical flaw that could tip off defenders in the NFL.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) laughs during the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility.
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) laughs during the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

But while social media debates the issue, top NFL draft analysts aren’t concerned.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has continued to back Sanders as his top quarterback in the class, praising his natural ability, mental toughness, and leadership — qualities he believes far outweigh any questions about Sanders' throwing rhythm.

In the 2024 season, Sanders patted the ball on his way to completing 353 of 477 pass attempts (74.0 percent) for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He went on to win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the nation’s top senior quarterback.

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Sanders' numbers and presence under pressure have earned him the backing of Kiper, who addressed the criticism head-on during his "Mock Draft 4.0" special.

“Watch the tape of Shedeur Sanders and watch the way he played when he had guys in his face,” Kiper said. “He got pressured, he got hit more than any quarterback in college football. And guess what? He had the highest completion percentage of anybody playing college football. He’s not the first quarterback people have questioned because of how they throw the football.”

Despite the ongoing criticism, Sanders remains focused on his preparation for the next level. After all, he’s no stranger to critics.

“You think I'm worried about what critics say or what people say?” Sanders said at the NFL Combine. “Do you know who my dad is? They hated on him, too. So it's almost normal. Without people hating, it's not normal for us. We like the adversity. We like everything that comes with the name. That's why we are who we are.”

Sanders' confidence and the protection of an NFL offensive line could mean fireworks for whichever team drafts him.

Last season, he was the most sacked quarterback in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), getting dropped 52 times in just 11 games. And yet, even with relentless pressure and an inconsistent offensive line, Sanders delivered one of the most accurate and productive seasons in college football.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez rushes Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez rushes Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In that context, patting the ball becomes less of a red flag and more of a sign of calm under duress.

Playing behind an NFL-caliber offensive line could unlock a more dynamic version of Sanders.

With his vision and poise, he has the tools to thrive in a system that allows him to operate confidently and in control.

As draft day approaches, criticism will likely continue. But for teams looking beyond social media takes and surface-level critiques, Sanders offers a compelling mix of toughness, production, and leadership—the kind of quarterback who can make an immediate impact.

