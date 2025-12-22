Dream Linebacker Emerges As Potential Transfer Portal Target For Colorado
Coach Deion Sanders will have to go big in the transfer portal this offseason if he wants to revamp his Colorado Buffaloes roster, and few soon-to-be available players are as intriguing as linebacker Austin Romaine.
Coming off two All-Big 12 seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats, Romaine will enter the college football transfer portal when it opens next month, as reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on Monday. The junior Romaine totaled 162 tackles, including 14.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks, four passes defended and an interception over the past two seasons.
Colorado's inside linebacker room, like every other position group on defense, will look significantly different next year with all but one (Kylan Salter) of its scholarship players now gone. Jeremiah Brown, Martavius French and Reginald Hughes graduated, and Shaun Myers and Mantrez Walker will enter the transfer portal.
While three class of 2026 high school recruits signed with the Buffs earlier this month in Carson Crawford, Colby Johnson and Rodney Colton Jr., new linebackers coach Chris Marve must utilize the transfer portal to keep his room competitive. Romaine won't come cheap, but he'd certainly change the entire outlook of Colorado's defense.
Late this past season, Sanders highlighted linebacker, in particular, as a position group he plans on targeting heavily via the portal.
"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball... Linebacker. We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."
What To Know About Austin Romaine
Romaine is a former three-star prospect from Missouri who spent his first three college seasons at Kansas State. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, he led the Wildcats in total tackles (96) in 2024 and totaled 66 this past season before a hand injury cut his junior year short.
“I think he’s one of the best linebackers we’ve had to play in this system, whether it’s been here or at other jobs that I’ve had,” former Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said of Romaine, per The Wichita Eagle. “This kid is a great leader, great tackler, he’s got a great base to him, and he’s very athletic.”
Romaine was on the preseason watch list for the 2025 Butkus Award and should be recognized again in 2026 regardless of where lands.
Colorado's Biggest Transfer Portal Needs
At all three levels, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit will undergo a major rehaul this offseason via the transfer portal. Fourteen defensive players are currently headed to the transfer portal, including standouts such as safety Tawfiq Byard and defensive end Alexander McPherson.
Colorado will also likely look to add some depth on the offensive side of the ball in hopes of building around freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
