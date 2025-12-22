Dream Linebacker Emerges As Potential Transfer Portal Target For Colorado

Coach Deion Sanders will have to go big in the transfer portal this offseason if he wants to revamp his Colorado Buffaloes roster, and few soon-to-be available players are as intriguing as linebacker Austin Romaine.

Coming off two All-Big 12 seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats, Romaine will enter the college football transfer portal when it opens next month, as reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on Monday. The junior Romaine totaled 162 tackles, including 14.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks, four passes defended and an interception over the past two seasons.

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Michael Turner (23) runs the ball for a touchdown against Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Austin Romaine (45) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Colorado's inside linebacker room, like every other position group on defense, will look significantly different next year with all but one (Kylan Salter) of its scholarship players now gone. Jeremiah Brown, Martavius French and Reginald Hughes graduated, and Shaun Myers and Mantrez Walker will enter the transfer portal.

While three class of 2026 high school recruits signed with the Buffs earlier this month in Carson Crawford, Colby Johnson and Rodney Colton Jr., new linebackers coach Chris Marve must utilize the transfer portal to keep his room competitive. Romaine won't come cheap, but he'd certainly change the entire outlook of Colorado's defense.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Late this past season, Sanders highlighted linebacker, in particular, as a position group he plans on targeting heavily via the portal.

"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball... Linebacker. We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."

What To Know About Austin Romaine

Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Austin Romaine (45) takes down Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) during the third quarter in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Romaine is a former three-star prospect from Missouri who spent his first three college seasons at Kansas State. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, he led the Wildcats in total tackles (96) in 2024 and totaled 66 this past season before a hand injury cut his junior year short.

“I think he’s one of the best linebackers we’ve had to play in this system, whether it’s been here or at other jobs that I’ve had,” former Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said of Romaine, per The Wichita Eagle. “This kid is a great leader, great tackler, he’s got a great base to him, and he’s very athletic.”

The chances the Buffs are actually competing for anything next year are not promising right now but dear lord, have all the NIL. This feels like Ohio State or something. Butkus next year? https://t.co/TlDWUkH31m — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) December 22, 2025

Romaine was on the preseason watch list for the 2025 Butkus Award and should be recognized again in 2026 regardless of where lands.

MORE: Colorado Gets Hit With Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet

MORE: Michael Irvin Gets Real On Blame Surrounding Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Deion Sanders Faces Recruiting Problem After Omarion Miller Transfer News

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado's Biggest Transfer Portal Needs

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

At all three levels, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit will undergo a major rehaul this offseason via the transfer portal. Fourteen defensive players are currently headed to the transfer portal, including standouts such as safety Tawfiq Byard and defensive end Alexander McPherson.

Colorado will also likely look to add some depth on the offensive side of the ball in hopes of building around freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.