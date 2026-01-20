Expert Predicts Top Transfer Jordan Seaton's Portal Destination

When Colorado Buffaloes star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton entered the transfer portal, a vigorous bidding war ensued. Now, it's nearing its conclusion.

The former five-star recruit nicknamed "The Franchise" under coach Deion Sanders left under stunning circumstances, but the move is understandable. One SEC team undergoing a major regime change has pushed hard for Seaton, and On3's Shea Dixon has made a prediction.

Jordan Seaton Callin' Baton Rouge?

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Dixon predicted Seaton would land with the LSU Tigers. His prognostication comes amid the tackle's elongated stay in Baton Rouge and cancelled official visit with the Oregon Ducks.

Seaton previously visited with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes before spending longer than anticipated at LSU.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

He was set for a trip to Eugene and was anticipated to visit with the Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Longhorns, but Dixon notes that coach Lane Kiffin and Co. are working diligently to secure one of the transfer portal's top remaining talents. Buzz has seemingly turned to confidence from LSU's staff.

Seaton would be another marquee addition for the new-look Tigers, who acquired former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt to finish his decorated career in The Boot. Kiffin also landed former five-star quarterback recruit Husan Longstreet, previously signed by the USC Trojans after losing current Buffs signal caller Julian Lewis to a commitment flip.

Dixon's prediction has a confidence level of 70 percent, so eyes will be on whether Seaton cancels future possible visits to Oxford and Austin.

Jordan Seaton Truly Irreplaceable For Colorado?

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After two seasons in Boulder, Seaton is one of the highest-ranked uncommitted players left in the portal for good reason. The Washington D.C. native was among the nation's top recruits at IMG Academy in 2024 and went on national television to choose Coach Prime's Colorado over Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon and others.

He quickly earned a billing as one of college football's top pass protectors, earning Freshman All-American honors and an All-Big 12 honorable mention on Colorado's 9-4 unit in 2024. While protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders' blindside, he only allowed three sacks.

He had another stellar season last fall, earning All-Big 12 Second-Team honors, being tabbed a midseason All-American by Sporting News and Athlon and ranking as a quarterfinalist for the Lombardi Award. After surrendering just one sack and five pressures over 541 pass-blocking snaps, Seaton missed the Buffs' final three games.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton's traits and production were transcendent from the jump, with the potential to become a No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. Still, Colorado's offensive line could remain viable without him.

Coach Prime brought in "Go-Go" guru Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator, the architect of run-first systems at UNLV and Sacramento State. Seaton has never excelled at run blocking, so the Buffaloes could adjust by leaning into what their losses lacked.

Colorado found a litany of potential replacements at tackle through the portal, including a promising former Georgia Bulldog in Bo Hughley. He projects to compete alongside former Rutgers utilityman Taj White, Cal starter Leon Bell and key Missouri reserve Jayven Richardson to instill Marion's system on quarterback Julian Lewis's blind side.