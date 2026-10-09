Five Players Colorado Needs Back From Injury After the Bye Week

The Colorado Buffaloes’ injury concerns haven’t been the direct cause of their recent three-game losing skid, but they’ve certainly been a contributing factor. The Buffs were missing over 10 players in their loss to the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5, some of whom could’ve had a substantial impact on the game.

As Colorado progresses through its bye week, one of its primary goals will be to get healthy as a roster. In particular, these five players are crucial for the Buffaloes to have back on the other side of it.

1. Edge Rusher Lamont Lester Jr.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lester’s absence was certainly noticeable against the Red Raiders, as the Buffaloes didn’t get after a mostly immobile Will Hammond nearly enough in that game. Lester is Colorado’s sack leader at this point in the season, with his four sacks also ranking as the most in the Big 12.

Lester was doubtful in Week 5, but should be able to return after the bye week. Without him, Colorado will be forced to get creative in its pass rush, and it will likely produce disappointing results.

2. Wide Receiver Danny Scudero

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although wide receiver Joseph Williams has emerged as Colorado’s true top threat in the receiving game, the Buffaloes would certainly prefer to have another high-caliber option alongside him.

DeAndre Moore Jr. has been solid in that role so far, but the top teams in the Big 12, like Colorado’s next opponent, the No. 12 Utah Utes, will have no issue keying in on two receivers. If Colorado can get Scudero back at 100 percent, he could leapfrog both of his aforementioned teammates and re-assume the top receiver role he was billed as having during the spring.

3. Tight End Zach Atkins

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) takes the field for warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atkins’ limited availability has also been felt in the passing game. While Charlie Williams has put together several solid performances, he’s been battling injuries of his own. It would mean a lot if Colorado could take some of the workload off of him, as he has been tasked with essentially carrying his position group on his back thus far.

Atkins’ return would mean added versatility to the tight end position in Colorado’s passing game, creating several matchup nightmares down the stretch of the Buffs’ schedule.

4. Cornerback Jason Stokes Jr.

While RJ Johnson stepped up and played well against the Red Raiders, Colorado is still lacking depth in its secondary. After a breakout game against the Baylor Bears in Week 4, Stokes was forced to miss Colorado’s Week 5 contest.

The Buffaloes’ defense fared well against the Red Raiders’ passing attack, but it will be a tall task to take on the Utes without four capable corners to rotate through. Stokes wasn’t officially ruled out until the day of the Texas Tech game, a hopeful sign for his potential return against his former team, the Utes. But if he’s unable to return in that game, his absence will likely be reflected in the box score.

5. Defensive Back Preston Ashley

Just as freshman defensive back Preston Ashley was beginning to carve out a role in Colorado’s defense, he suffered an injury that sidelined him for Week 5. He had begun taking snaps at nickel for the Buffaloes and was faring better than the experienced Makari Vickers, who had started the season in that role.

Hopefully, for Colorado, the time on the bench hasn’t slowed the momentum in Ashley’s growth, but if it has, the Buffs may be searching for answers at nickel once again.

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