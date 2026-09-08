Lamont Lester Jr. Gives Honest Assessment of Three-Sack Debut With Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes birthed a potential new sack king before Labor Day weekend 2026.

Edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. turned heads down in Atlanta, grabbing three sacks against Georgia Tech. He went from Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) star to breakout Buffaloes defender.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lester's relentless speed combined with a personal hot motor spearheaded a valiant defensive effort for coach Deion Sanders and new defensive coordinator Chris Marve. Lester looked very much like the MVP of that thrilling 14-13 road win over the Yellow Jackets.

Except Lester chose to take the humble road when addressing reporters on Sept. 8. Here's everything he said during his media availability after Tuesday's practice.

Lamont Lester Jr. Gets Honest About Big Night

"It felt good to get my name out there and play in front of a big crowd of people."

"I got a lot of 'good game this, good game that,' from family and friends. It was great taking it all in. Also got a lot of DMs and follows [on social media]."

"But it was cool. It was a nice experience but we're on to the next one."

Lamont Lester on Shutting Down Georgia Tech's Ground Attack

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Our coaches always talk about 'It's not about them, it's about us.' We should just go, do our job, and be assignment sound. That way we can get the job done."

"Something that we go by is, we avoid 'rat poison.' Basically don't get on the internet and don't let stuff like that [praise] get to your head."

"The mindset of the whole defense is 'violence and aggression.' Coach Marve preaches that everyday. And also play fast, relentless, smart and play with relentless effort. That's what we're going to keep doing the whole year. And we're going to do that game-to-game."

Lamont Lester Jr. Dives Into Monmouth Experience, Chauncey Gooden

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Kevin Roche Jr. (86) attempts to make a catch against Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Immanuel Ezeogu (52) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I had a lot of great coaches at Monmouth and learned a lot there."

"I got better over there. But Colorado was God's plan. It fell into my hands and took the opportunity."

"But 'Box' [nickname for Chauncey Gooden], that's my guy right there. Shoot, me and him go at it sometimes but we keep the competition level up. We always tell each other 'Yeah, let's do it. And do it together.'

"That's my guy right there."

Lamont Lester on Defensive Line Room

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I feel like everyone in the room is elite at what they do."

"Not everyone has the same playing style. For some guys, you have speed. From another person, you might have power."

"I feel like the edge room is really elite and if we can keep getting better, than we can be a really elite group down the stretch."

Lamont Lester Jr. on How Wrestling Helped With Pass Rushing

East Rutherford, NJ August 8, 2023 -- Lamont Lester of Don Bosco at the high school football Super Football Conference Media Day at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I actually wrestled so I can be better at football. That's how I took it as. I also took it as a challenge because wrestling is different from a lot of other sports. A guy could be smaller than you and he can still whip your butt."

"So I took wrestling to be better at football."

Lamont Lester Jr. on Weber State Matchup

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players react after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They got some good players over there. Both of their tackles are solid and their offense is solid."

"They've also got solid receivers and running backs. So we should be up for the challenge this week."

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