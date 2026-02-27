Colton Hood Clarifies Controversial Comments About Deion Sanders, Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is over, and spring camp is just around the corner. But right in the middle of it all, during the NFL Scouting Combine, coach Deion Sanders found himself back in the headlines.
The attention came after Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Colton Hood was asked to compare coach Josh Heupel with his former Buffaloes coach. Hood didn’t make a direct comparison, but he was careful to point out how much Heupel cares about his players.
“I won’t really get into the differences,” Hood said. “At Tennessee, coach Heupel…he definitely cared about his players and did the best to keep us healthy and get us to Saturday. He did a great job with that and he’s just a great coach, players coach, so I love coach Heupel for sure.”
Even though Hood didn’t mention Sanders by name, his comments quickly drew attention and sparked debate about the Buffaloes’ program. The controversy wasn’t really about what Hood said, but how some interpreted it on social media.
Many saw it as a subtle critique, suggesting Sanders doesn’t prioritize player care or well-being.
Colton Hood Sets the Record Straight on Deion Sanders Comments
With all the controversy surrounding Hood’s comments, he made sure to come to Sanders’ defense on social media later in the day. He wanted to make it clear that he was by no means throwing shade at Sanders or the Buffaloes football program.
“By no means was I throwing shade at Colorado or coach Prime,” Hood wrote on X. “I said before I wouldn’t get into differences and proceeded to only talk about my previous school as I assumed that was the best way to go about answering the question.”
If it wasn’t already clear, it should be now.
Hood wasn’t dissing Sanders or the Buffaloes, but he just had a more recent experience under Heupel. Leaving the Buffaloes allowed him to reach his full potential, and now he’s in the mix as a day-two draft pick.
Hood’s clarification puts the controversy to rest, but it also shows just how tough these career decisions can be. His story is a reminder of the fine line players walk between loyalty and doing what’s best for their own growth.
Projecting Colton Hood’s Stock in the 2026 NFL Draft
As soon as Hood left the Buffaloes, he flourished with the Volunteers.
He has now positioned himself firmly in the mix as a late first-round pick if he tests well at the NFL Scouting Combine. With plenty of teams in need of a cornerback, Hood stands out as one of the most physical outside corners available.
Figuring out his best draft fit isn’t easy, but two organizations that come to mind would be the Minnesota Vikings (No. 18) and the Seattle Seahawks (No. 32).
The Vikings seem to always be in need of cornerback help, while the Seahawks are viewed as a long shot to retain cornerback Tariq Woolen. If he tests as well and interviews as strongly as many expect, he will have a good chance at sneaking into the first round conversation.
However, the progress that Hood has made from being a rotational player in Colorado to one of the best prospects in the NFL Draft is a testament to the progress that can be made in the right situation.
Playing for the Volunteers was the opportunity that Hood needed to showcase his true potential.If he continues to play at a high level, then the Combine appearance could lead to a first-round draft pick and a starting job in the NFL.
