Former Colorado Buffaloes Star Shockingly Snubbed From NFL Pro Bowl Roster

At least for now, the Colorado Buffaloes won't be very well represented in the Pro Bowl.

Linebacker Nate Landman appeared to have a strong case amid the best season of his four-year NFL career, but the Los Angeles Rams standout wasn't featured on the Pro Bowl's initial roster reveal on Tuesday. Fortunately, Landman could still make his way to San Francisco's Moscone Center on Feb. 3 depending on injuries and player opt-outs.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) makes an interception against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now a lighthearted flag football game, the Pro Bowl isn't quite what it used to be, but Landman was still snubbed from a major career milestone. The former undrafted free-agent signee of the Atlanta Falcons led all inside linebackers in Pro Bowl fan voting early last week, signaling that he ultimately didn't receive much support from NFL coaches and fellow players.

Four Rams earned a Pro Bowl nod over Landman: quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Puka Nacua and linebackers Jared Verse and Byron Young.

Nate Landman's Pro Bowl Case

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) reacts after a fumble recovery against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Looking purely at the numbers, Landman had a Pro Bowl resume. His four forced fumbles are tied with Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson and Arizona's Josh Sweat for second-most in the NFL (Buffalo's Joey Bosa leads with five), and he's one of only six players with at least 120 total tackles and two sacks.

"He has great emotional intelligence," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Landman, per ESPN. "He's a great competitor. I think our guys immediately earned the respect and just the way that he moves... I've really enjoyed continuing to get to know him and everything that he's about. It epitomizes what we want to be about."

Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman (53) reacts to a play in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last month, Los Angeles rewarded Landman with a three-year, $22.5 million contract ($15.67 million guaranteed), making him one of the highest-paid former Buffs in the NFL.

"I'm a super vocal guy when it comes to on the field," Landman said, per Rams Wire. "I’m super passionate about this game. I love this game. Football is a violent sport, and I love the physicality of it, especially as a middle linebacker. You have to set the tone."

MORE: Deion Sanders Reportedly Hires Familiar Name As Colorado Running Backs Coach

MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Will Bounce Back From Late-Season Struggles

MORE: Insider Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Colorado's Transfer Portal Mass Exodus

Former Buff/Oregon Duck Christian Gonzalez Headed to Pro Bowl

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The only former Buff headed to the Pro Bowl is one who finished his college football career with the Oregon Ducks: cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Now in his third year with the New England Patriots, Gonzalez received his first Pro Bowl nod.

Gonzalez, who spent his first two college seasons in Boulder before transferring to Oregon, has 61 total tackles and 10 passes defended on the season. In his time at Colorado, the eventual first-round draft pick recorded 78 total tackles and 10 passes defended.

Christian Gonzalez was absolutely locking down half of the field for the Buffs against A&M.



Patience, instincts and length.



Gonzalez has the potential to be a first-round corner when he decides to enter the NFL. pic.twitter.com/XxLEOu2hQb — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) September 16, 2021

Once he returns healthy, all signs point to Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter being the next former Colorado player to earn a Pro Bowl nod. The No. 2 overall draft pick impressed early this year before suffering a season-ending LCL injury.