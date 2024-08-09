Former five-star offensive lineman Kardell Thomas transfers to Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes had a late addition ahead of the 2024 season, with former Florida A&M and LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas heading to Boulder. The news was confirmed by CU football's staff.
The former five-star recruit entered the portal as a graduate transfer in April. He initially announced his commitment to Central Missouri in July but did not enroll in classes.
In four seasons at LSU, Thomas appeared in 11 games with 2 starts with 206 snaps on the books. The Baton Rouge product was part of the national championship team in 2019 and also earned SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2021. He was a full-time starter for last year’s Rattlers team, which won the program’s Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl.
Thomas helped the offense improve from 12th (last) in 2022 to 7th in SWAC rushing statistics. Additionally, Thomas assisted with the protection of former FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who won the 2023 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and a share of the Deacon Jones Trophy for the top HBCU football player.
The former top-100 recruit will be a welcomed addition to Shedeur Sanders' protection package that allowed 56 sacks last year. Thomas becomes the 43th transfer for Colorado this year. Adding Thomas gives Colorado depth along the offensive line as the eighth lineman coming to Boulder via the portal. He'll be entering his final year of eligibility.
Colorado opens the 2024 season by hosting North Dakota State on August 29 at Folsom Field.