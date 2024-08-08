Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig tells teammates to quit crying: "We gotta love football first"
Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig has taken more of a leadership role for the Colorado Buffaloes this year and it's clear he's wanting more from his teammates. The defensive back delivered a fiery and impassioned speech to the team on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of truly loving the game of football.
"This is the best opportunity of our lives," Silmon-Craig said in practice. "We don't realize that, but we sit out here and cry about stuff that we're not supposed to be crying about. There's a million kids in the world that are grinding, going to practice everyday to get here. And we get here and cry about it."
The rant came after a series of lackluster performances during practice, where Silmon-Craig noticed a lack of focus and commitment among some of his peers. He became frustrated by what he perceived as a lack of passion and took it upon himself to address the team, delivering a blunt and honest message.
In his tirade, Silmon-Craig didn't hold back. He told his teammates that if they don't love football, they have no business being on the field. He stressed that football isn't just a game; it's a lifestyle that demands total dedication and an intense love for the sport.
"We don't want that accountability," Silmon-Craig said. "We just want s*** to feel good and look good. We don't really want this s*** for real. We play football because of what football can do for us. We do love football. We've got to love football first."
Silmon-Craig's words resonated deeply with the team, especially considering his own journey. As a player who had to overcome numerous obstacles to reach his current position, he knows firsthand the level of commitment required to succeed. He challenged his teammates to reflect on their own commitment and to ask themselves if they truly love the game enough to give it their all every single day. He urged them to stop going through the motions and start approaching every practice, every drill, and every play with the intensity and focus that football demands.
Silmon-Craig’s rant served as a wake-up call for the Colorado Buffaloes, reminding them that success on the field starts with a genuine love for the game. His leadership and passion for football are exactly what the Buffaloes need as they prepare North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29.