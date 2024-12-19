Former Jacksonville State linebacker Reginald Hughes transfers to Colorado
Former Jacksonville State linebacker Reginald Hughes has officially transfered to Colorado Buffaloes as Deion Sanders' defense as the team prepares for a mass departure after the season.
Hughes, one of the top linebackers available in the transfer portal, chose Colorado over offers from notable programs such as Mississippi State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kentucky, and Iowa State. His decision to join Coach Prime highlights the growing appeal of the Colorado program under Sanders' leadership.
Hughes is coming off an impressive season at Jacksonville State, where he recorded 82 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and six quarterback hurries. His dominant performance earned him a spot on the first-team All-Conference USA, further establishing his reputation as a defensive standout. Despite his success, Hughes entered the transfer portal after Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez left for West Virginia, seeking a new opportunity at the Power Five level.
Before his stint at Jacksonville State, Hughes spent two seasons at Ole Miss, following a successful start to his collegiate career at Northeast Mississippi Community College. His journey from junior college to the SEC, then to Conference USA, and now back to a power conference demonstrates his resilience and drive to compete at the highest level.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Hughes joins a Colorado program in the midst of a dramatic transformation. Sanders has revamped the Buffaloes’ roster, bringing in top talent through recruiting and the transfer portal. Hughes' arrival is a significant addition to a defense that has faced challenges in recent years, providing much-needed experience and playmaking ability.
Hughes will have the chance to make an immediate impact. His versatility as a linebacker, ability to pressure quarterbacks, and knack for making plays in the backfield will be crucial as Colorado aims to establish itself as a competitive force in year two of Big 12 play. For Hughes, this final collegiate chapter offers an opportunity to showcase his skills on a national stage and elevate his prospects for the next level.