What past Heisman winners told Travis Hunter after joining the fraternity
Travis Hunter’s Heisman Trophy win on Saturday marked a transformative moment in college football history. As the first two-way player in decades to claim the prestigious award, Hunter’s electrifying performances on both offense and defense captivated fans nationwide. With over 1,100 receiving yards, four interceptions, and countless game-changing moments, he redefined the concept of versatility in modern football. His journey, beginning at Jackson State under the guidance of Deion Sanders and culminating in this historic triumph at Colorado, serves as a testament to perseverance and breaking barriers.
Following his victory, Hunter revealed heartfelt messages from past Heisman winners who supported and inspired him along the way. Among them was Desmond Howard, who expressed unwavering faith in Hunter’s journey. "Desmond said he was always in my corner," Hunter shared. "He told me, ‘Congratulations, keep going. Next level is next, but stay true to yourself.’"
Mark Ingram also played a pivotal role in Hunter’s support network. "He’s like a big brother," Hunter noted. "He always checked up on me during the season last year and this season." The bond Hunter shared with Cam Newton, his former 7-on-7 coach, was especially significant. "Cam was my coach in high school," Hunter explained. "I used to go over to his house, run routes, catch the football, and pick his brain about the game. He taught me so much about how to carry myself and approach football."
This past weekend marked Newton's first trip back to NYC since winning the award in 2010. The former NFL MVP felt the event was special for him with Hunter growing up as his first competitive coach.
Robert Griffin III, another Heisman winner, also left an indelible impression on Hunter. "I just recently met him a couple of months ago," Hunter said. "He told me, ‘Don’t believe what other people say. Keep doing you.’ That stuck with me."
Hunter’s 2024 season was the epitome of excellence, logging 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps, becoming the only FBS player to record over 150 snaps on both sides of the ball. His ability to dominate as both a receiver and a defensive back earned him unprecedented honors, including becoming the first FBS player to win Power 5 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week in the same season. Beyond the statistics, Hunter’s achievements symbolized a new era in college football, where athletes can transcend conventional roles and inspire future generations.
For Hunter, the words of past Heisman winners affirm that his journey is only beginning, with the next level beckoning for this trailblazing athlete.